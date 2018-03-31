Bobby Marks: The Atlanta Hawks announce that Dennis Schroder will miss the remainder of the season with a medial bone bruise and grade 2 left ankle sprain. The expected recovery time is 2-4 weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Nigel Hayes is signing for the rest of the season and 2018-19 with the Sacramento Kings, league source tells ESPN.
Jason Lloyd: LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for most consecutive games (867) with at least 10 points. A remarkable new NBA record.
Marla Ridenour: Cavs stopped the game at 4:49 mark to acknowledge James’ record and gave him the game ball. He received a loud standing ovation, which ended with cheers of “MVP!”
Dwain Price: Carlisle said injuries to his big men is one reason Motley wasn’t sent down to play in the TX Legends’ playoff game tonight.”We had an arrangement with him that he was going to get a certain number of days up as part of his agreement,” Carlisle said. “So that’s the other reason.”
Dwain Price: #Mavs guard J.J. Barea has missed the last two games for personal reasons, and said the next game he’ll play will be Tuesday against Portland. That means he’ll miss tonight’s game against Minnesota and Sunday’s game against Cleveland.
Scott Bordow: Dudley out as well. Suns down to 10 players, five of whom spent time in the G League this season. Not ideal, I’m thinking
Sophomore guard Quinton Rose will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft in June, but he will not hire an agent, ESPN reported.