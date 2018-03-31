The class of 2018 is tough!!! Honored to have played with or against each of these Hall of Famers!!! Congrts @trayfour #SteveNash @realgranthill #JasonKidd on one helluva career!!!#naismithbasketballhalloffame

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:01am PDT