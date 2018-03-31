Ian Begley: The Atlanta Hawks are signing Jeremy Evans …
Bobby Marks: Here is what a super max extension would look like for Kawhi Leonard this summer: 19/20 $37.8M 20/21 $40.8M 21/22 $43.8M 22/23 $46.9M 23/24 $49.9M The numbers certainly jump out at you.
Ian Begley: Jeff Hornacek assessing his guards: “Overall it seems when Frank (Ntilikina) and Trey (Burke) have been in, it’s been the best combination.”
Jay Allen: The @Portland Trail Blazers will clinch a Playoff spot with a win over Memphis tomorrow night. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620
Tommy Beer: Only four players in NBA history have averaged 20+ points, nine rebounds and more than four assists per game over the full course of their careers: Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Elgin Baylor and … Chris Webber. No idea how C-Webb is still not in the Hall of Fame.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks Basketball Operations Manager Malik Rose has been voted the G League Executive of the Year. Rose runs the Erie Bayhawks, where he hired coach Josh Longstaff and assistant Chase Buford, won division title and helped develop several players for Hawks roster.