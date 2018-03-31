Michael Cunningham: Hawks list Bembry (abdominal) as pr…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks list Bembry (abdominal) as probable vs ORL. Last played Feb 23.
March 31, 2018 | 6:12 pm EDT Update
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: “I saw him yesterday, spent a lot of time with him. Spirits were good. Bending, extending his knee on a training table. No on-court videos. No 360 dunks.”
Candace Buckner: John Wall said he didn’t feel pain after playing 33 minutes today. “Nah, I’m cool.”
Candace Buckner: #Wizards majority team owner Ted Leonsis comes into the locker room after the win (haven’t noticed that all year). He sees Wall heading to the showers. Leonsis: “Welcome back, John Wall.” Wall: “Appreciate it, OG.”
Eric Woodyard: Ricky Rubio is questionable tomorrow at Minnesota with left hamstring soreness. He missed last night’s game vs. Memphis.
March 31, 2018 | 5:43 pm EDT Update
Ed Davis is expected to miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle, an injury he suffered near the end of the third quarter of the Blazers’ Friday night victory over the L.A. Clippers.
Davis underwent magnetic resonance imaging testing Friday night, confirming the original diagnosis, and the team said Saturday he’ll be reevaluated in 7 to 14 days. That means Davis, who has played in all 76 Blazers games this season, could miss at least four games and potentially the rest of the regular season.