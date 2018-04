“What have you done to your hair,” the little girl asked as she grabbed her own locks. Wall smiled and politely responded, “I’m growing my hair out.” Wall later explained that “boredom” during his most extended time away from the game in five seasons led him to change his appearance, ditching the mostly clean-cut look he’s had since his time at Kentucky. “Just me going back to my ‘Crazy J’ days,” Wall told Yahoo Sports as he took the stairs to his car after growing impatient with the elevator. “They used to call me that in high school. I was like, ‘Forget it, why not do it?’ And I’m going into the summer, so just try the braids again, one more time in my life.”