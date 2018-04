With the Lakers having plans on chasing big-name free agents, there is some question as to whether they will be able to, or want to, re-sign Randle. In an interview with Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times, Young praised Randle for his growth while saying that he should receive a lucrative contract: “I think this summer’s going to be good for him,” said Young, who is now with the Golden State Warriors. “When you know what somebody’s been going through and you see the adversity he’s going through — he’s a good dude — when you overcome all that, can’t help but cheer for him. When you hear the talks of being traded, they want somebody else, you don’t feel like you’re part of the team. He stayed focused.