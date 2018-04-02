USA Today Sports

With the Lakers having plans on chasing big-name free agents, there is some question as to whether they will be able to, or want to, re-sign Randle. In an interview with Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times, Young praised Randle for his growth while saying that he should receive a lucrative contract: “I think this summer’s going to be good for him,” said Young, who is now with the Golden State Warriors. “When you know what somebody’s been going through and you see the adversity he’s going through — he’s a good dude — when you overcome all that, can’t help but cheer for him. When you hear the talks of being traded, they want somebody else, you don’t feel like you’re part of the team. He stayed focused.
After a roller-coaster first season under Walton, Randle’s future remained uncertain. The Lakers asked him to cut his body fat, so he attacked that with the help of a trainer, a nutritionist and his wife, who made sure all his meals were ready after each workout. He changed his shape dramatically, proudly posting photos of his new chiseled physique on social media.
Storyline: Julius Randle Free Agency

And while Okafor has professed to be happy with the Nets, how will he weigh court time, money, playing style, an opportunity to win and other factors in where he signs? “All that goes into it,” said Okafor, who did not play in Sunday’s 108-96 loss to the Pistons. “But honestly I have no experience with this whatsoever, so I’m just trying to finish the season strong. [I’ll have] guidance from people who’ve dealt with what I’m going to deal with, and lean on them. I really don’t know what to expect. But, at the end of the day, I want to play basketball.”
Storyline: Jahlil Okafor Free Agency
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Kawhi Leonard is continuing his injury rehabilitation in New York with his own team of doctors, but Popovich is unsure when the star forward and “his group” will clear him to play. “I don’t know when he’s going to feel, he and his group are going to feel like they’re ready to go,” Popovich said Sunday before a game against Houston. “If I knew, he’d be here. When he and his group feel he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”
Storyline: Kawhi Leonard Injury
