Michael Cunningham: Hawks send Magette, White III, Cavanaugh and Evans to G league affiliate in Erie. BayHawks have playoff game Tues.
April 2, 2018 | 4:47 pm EDT Update
Paul Garcia: Kawhi Leonard is OUT for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers the Spurs announced. There are 4 regular season games after Tuesday’s contest.
Michael Cunningham: Hawks sign Damion Lee for remainder of season. He’d played on maximum of two 10-day deals for them.
Jonathan Feigen: Chris Paul (sore left leg) again listed as questionable for the Rockets vs. Wizards on Tuesday. Nene (lower back pain) upgraded to questionable.
David Thorpe: “Lillard is a more dynamic player with the ball than all of them (Curry, Wall, Irving, Westbrook), when factoring in athleticism, skill, and craft — with an excellent perimeter shot for such a high scoring player.”
Liz Mullen: Lakers G Isaiah Thomas has returned to Excel Sports Management as a client. Agent Sam Goldfeder is repping him. He had left the agency briefly for Goodwin Sports last fall. SBD Closing Bell: bit.ly/2pYvRot
April 2, 2018 | 3:59 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: Jimmy Butler took part in five-on-five action today for the first time since his Feb. 23 meniscus injury, I’m told, and it went well. The T-Wolves star remains on track for a return before the playoffs, but his return date remains unclear. Minnesota plays at Denver Thursday.