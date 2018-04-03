Michael Cunningham: Available to play for Hawks at MIA:…
April 3, 2018 | 7:43 pm EDT Update
Harrison Wind: Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Gary Harris (right knee strain/sprain) is still 2-3 games away from returning.
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Korver checks in for the first time since March 19th after missing time following the death of his brother and then rehabbing a sore right foot.
Ian Begley: Jeff Hornacek on Enes Kanter, who has missed the past two games due to back and wrist injuries: “Doctors are looking at him and I don’t know if he’ll be back by the end or not.”
Tim MacMahon: Scott Brooks on Rudy T: “That guy should be in the Hall of Fame. He won two championships. He won a gold medal. What does a guy have to do? Nobody should get in if he doesn’t get in. They should just say, ‘We’re going to close it down. No more coaches get into the Hall of Fame.’”
What if Shaq had stayed with Penny in Orlando? O’Neal told CBS Sports’ Reid Forgrave that he’s pretty sure the duo could have won at least one NBA title together. “All I was thinking was [we were] the new Magic and the new Kareem. When we played together it was awesome. He was Kobe before Kobe. So I think if we had stayed together we definitely would have gotten one. Maybe two.”
April 3, 2018 | 7:07 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: Scott Brooks says James Harden deserves to be MVP … “but you can always argue LeBron can get it every year. Like Michael Jordan should have had 12 of them. LeBron’s the same type of player.”