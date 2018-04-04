FiveThirtyEight.com’s statistical model predicts that…
FiveThirtyEight.com’s statistical model predicts that the Suns, Grizzlies and Hawks each will win one more game and that the Magic will win two. That would mean the teams finish as they stand now (in reverse order): Suns, Grizzlies, Hawks and Magic. The stakes are high. The team with the worst record (and no tie) has a 25 percent chance of winning the top pick and will pick no later than fourth. The team with the second-worst record (no tie) has about a 20 percent chance at the top pick and selects no later than fifth and the team with the third-worst record (no tie) has a 15.6 percent chance to win the lottery and picks no later than sixth.
April 4, 2018 | 10:41 am EDT Update
After the game, Cleveland’s superstar LeBron James said the following about the Spaniard, praising not only his teammate but also the Spanish basketball IQ. “He is a smart basketball player. I know it from playing against Spain’s national team for many years. They don’t produce guys who don’t have high basketball IQ,“ said the 33-year old James who has played numerous times against Spain.
King James completed by saying: “You look at the Gasols, you look at Ricky Rubio, you look at Jose… the list goes on and on. That has allowed Jose to be in the league for so long, and whenever his number is called he can step right in, he is a true professional.”
April 4, 2018 | 9:00 am EDT Update
Marcus Morris getting fined again?
Morris was ejected for jawing with Raptors players after he was fouled in the waning seconds of the Celtics’ win. He received a double technical after a verbal confrontation with CJ Miles, who initially fouled him, and then again with DeMar DeRozan while he was at the foul line. The second double technical ejected him from the game, at which point he patted Williams on the behind and left the court to a chorus of cheers. “When I first got here people knew who I was,” Morris told reporters after the game. “So it’s not different. I think they’re just starting to love me more. I think they liked me, but now they’re starting to love me, so I appreciate that.” The NBA has not issued a punishment for Morris’ actions. Players are barred from making contact with officials. The league previously fined Morris $15,000 for verbally abusing an official last month.
Morris may have been playing with fire a bit — players aren’t allowed to make contact with referees, and Morris pretty obviously made contact as he exited the floor (for an extra chuckle, watch Terry Rozier trying not to laugh in the background).
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Quinn Cook’s steady performance in what will be his playoff role. Also note: Kerr is talking about Cook in the playoffs, if there was even a sliver of doubt he’ll be put on roster (there shouldn’t be).