USA Today Sports

FiveThirtyEight.com’s statistical model predicts that…

4 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
FiveThirtyEight.com’s statistical model predicts that the Suns, Grizzlies and Hawks each will win one more game and that the Magic will win two. That would mean the teams finish as they stand now (in reverse order): Suns, Grizzlies, Hawks and Magic. The stakes are high. The team with the worst record (and no tie) has a 25 percent chance of winning the top pick and will pick no later than fourth. The team with the second-worst record (no tie) has about a 20 percent chance at the top pick and selects no later than fifth and the team with the third-worst record (no tie) has a 15.6 percent chance to win the lottery and picks no later than sixth.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 4, 2018 | 10:41 am EDT Update
4 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

, Uncategorized

, , ,

April 4, 2018 | 9:00 am EDT Update

Marcus Morris getting fined again?

Morris was ejected for jawing with Raptors players after he was fouled in the waning seconds of the Celtics’ win. He received a double technical after a verbal confrontation with CJ Miles, who initially fouled him, and then again with DeMar DeRozan while he was at the foul line. The second double technical ejected him from the game, at which point he patted Williams on the behind and left the court to a chorus of cheers. “When I first got here people knew who I was,” Morris told reporters after the game. “So it’s not different. I think they’re just starting to love me more. I think they liked me, but now they’re starting to love me, so I appreciate that.” The NBA has not issued a punishment for Morris’ actions. Players are barred from making contact with officials. The league previously fined Morris $15,000 for verbally abusing an official last month.
2 hours ago via Bleacher Report

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 819 more rumors
Home