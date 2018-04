But it’s starting to become more obvious that figuring out ways to stop the Cavs’ offense isn’t just a Toronto problem, especially when wily veteran Jose Calderon is spearheading the attack. “His ability to make shots and be very cerebral with our packages, it allows him to be successful,” LeBron James said of Calderon. “I think he’s just a smart, smart basketball player. I mean, I’ve played against the Spain National Team for a long time and there’s not one player on that team that’s not, pretty much, smart and knows how to play. You look at the Gasol twins. You look at Ricky Rubio. And Rodriguez and Jose and all those guys, they were just really smart and they were never going to beat themselves. So for us to have him has just been an extra security blanket for us.”