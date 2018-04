Working within those confines — where only those who are willing to cede themselves wholly in service of the team survive — filters out those who don’t fit and breeds familiarity among those who do. Teammates, to a man, will tell you it feels like Wade was never gone. The only difference, according to Tyler Johnson? “Uh, he’s older.” ”It’s not for everyone is about I’m not for everyone,” says Wade. “I’m for Miami. I might not be for everyone in Chicago or Cleveland.”