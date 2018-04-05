USA Today Sports

After playing just two minutes off the bench on Wednesd…

1 hour ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 5, 2018 | 8:11 am EDT Update
On his new show, “Pull Up” podcast, CJ weighed in on Kawhi’s future implying he could be home bound to California bound to join the Lakers and be offered plenty of money with their cap space. “It’s a very sticky situation right now in San Antonio, I’m gonna put it like this… He’s from California, lot of cap space out there in California”
1 hour ago via news4sanantonio.com

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

How would you see LeBron fitting in to the Spurs culture? Danny Green: “Obviously, they’ll make it work. They’ll find a way, I’m sure. I think he’ll fit in perfectly.” […] “For him, not just us, but any team where they have good coaching or a good organization or a good surrounding or a good foundation, I think we’ll take him in and a win a lot of games and also be a contender.
1 hour ago via SLAM

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

However, Green shed some light on the situation saying there’s nothing to worry about. “The one person who knows is Kawhi Leonard. He had a set-back. He had a couple of set-backs. He’s still in pain. We all text him. We’re in touch with him. He’s still a very much part of this group, this team. We still have his back. From the team’s perspective, there is no one that is at odds with him.”
1 hour ago via news4sanantonio.com

Top Rumors

, , ,

Asked if he would trade the potential to win a championship for more playing time, he pauses for a moment, and laughs. Once a return to Miami was on the table, every calculation fell away. “It was easy,” he tells SB Nation. “It was an easy decision.” Wade’s return has induced a pleasant sense of déjà vu in Miami, emanating good vibes within the organization as well as the man himself. The two entities share an inextricable bond.
1 hour ago via SB Nation

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Working within those confines — where only those who are willing to cede themselves wholly in service of the team survive — filters out those who don’t fit and breeds familiarity among those who do. Teammates, to a man, will tell you it feels like Wade was never gone. The only difference, according to Tyler Johnson? “Uh, he’s older.” ”It’s not for everyone is about I’m not for everyone,” says Wade. “I’m for Miami. I might not be for everyone in Chicago or Cleveland.”
1 hour ago via SB Nation

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home