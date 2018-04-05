After playing just two minutes off the bench on Wednesd…
After playing just two minutes off the bench on Wednesday night — all he needed to earn a $1 million bonus for reaching 1,700 minutes on the season — Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk could have felt like taking the rest of the night off. “Instead, I just made it rain,” Olynyk said. One 3-pointer at a time. Olynyk hit five 3-pointers, and he had 19 points overall, as the Heat beat the Hawks 115-86.
April 5, 2018 | 8:11 am EDT Update
JJ Barea done for the season
Bobby Karalla: Carlisle said Barea will fly home after aggravating his oblique and will rejoin the team after the road trip. Barea said he will not play again this season. Doesn’t want to aggravate it any further ahead of the summer.
On his new show, “Pull Up” podcast, CJ weighed in on Kawhi’s future implying he could be home bound to California bound to join the Lakers and be offered plenty of money with their cap space. “It’s a very sticky situation right now in San Antonio, I’m gonna put it like this… He’s from California, lot of cap space out there in California”
How would you see LeBron fitting in to the Spurs culture? Danny Green: “Obviously, they’ll make it work. They’ll find a way, I’m sure. I think he’ll fit in perfectly.” […] “For him, not just us, but any team where they have good coaching or a good organization or a good surrounding or a good foundation, I think we’ll take him in and a win a lot of games and also be a contender.
“He himself can make any team a contender. Being in the Spurs organization, obviously with Pop, and depending on who they’ll be able to keep— “If they can still keep Kawhi and [LaMarcus Aldridge] and those foundational pieces, it would be interesting to see.”
However, Green shed some light on the situation saying there’s nothing to worry about. “The one person who knows is Kawhi Leonard. He had a set-back. He had a couple of set-backs. He’s still in pain. We all text him. We’re in touch with him. He’s still a very much part of this group, this team. We still have his back. From the team’s perspective, there is no one that is at odds with him.”
Asked if he would trade the potential to win a championship for more playing time, he pauses for a moment, and laughs. Once a return to Miami was on the table, every calculation fell away. “It was easy,” he tells SB Nation. “It was an easy decision.” Wade’s return has induced a pleasant sense of déjà vu in Miami, emanating good vibes within the organization as well as the man himself. The two entities share an inextricable bond.
Working within those confines — where only those who are willing to cede themselves wholly in service of the team survive — filters out those who don’t fit and breeds familiarity among those who do. Teammates, to a man, will tell you it feels like Wade was never gone. The only difference, according to Tyler Johnson? “Uh, he’s older.” ”It’s not for everyone is about I’m not for everyone,” says Wade. “I’m for Miami. I might not be for everyone in Chicago or Cleveland.”
Chris Forsberg: Marcus Morris explains his tweet/delete apology for ref butt smack: “I kind of felt some type of way last game because I just felt like, to me, I just felt like there was some type of animosity there [from the refs]. … I think it was a friendly tweet. Don’t you think?” pic.twitter.com/5Phgl8gMkF