Johnson’s versatility may be one of the primary reasons the swingman has melded so effortlessly with teammates who’ve been asked to defend or assume different roles and positions throughout the season. “He, like a lot of veterans, has seen it all. You just tell him what he needs to do and he’ll do it in a heartbeat,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the difference between a great veteran and rookies is that they haven’t seen it so they don’t know. …The veterans we have, yeah, it applies to every one of them. They adapt to defensive schemes, offensive schemes, and they’re just on another level with their experience and how they know how to play.”