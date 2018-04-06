What’s more, multiple sources said two current head c…
What’s more, multiple sources said two current head coaches — Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mike Budenholzer of Atlanta – have more than a passing interest in the Bucks’ job and coaching the NBA’s brightest young star in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Some NBA officials said Budenholzer, who guided the Hawks to 60 wins just three seasons ago when he was accorded NBA’s Coach of the Year honors, also doesn’t want to be part of an extensive rebuild in Atlanta.
April 6, 2018 | 7:44 am EDT Update
MarShon Brooks to sign a two-year deal with Grizzlies
Michael Scotto: MarShon Brooks plans to sign a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, a league source told The Athletic. Brooks, a former first-round pick, has averaged 23.3 points on 57 percent shooting overall and 65 percent from 3-point range in three games for Memphis.
Shams Charania: Sources: Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks has agreed to a guaranteed two-year deal with Memphis. Brooks has scored 70 points over three games in his first 10-day contract.
Kanter is switching to agent Mark Bartelstein and mulling not picking up next season’s $18.6 million player option, but claims he won’t make a business decision to sit the final four games. “You’re always thinking the business part, but for me basketball comes first,” Kanter said. “We’ve got four games left and the Knicks are still paying me. The Knicks are paying for me to go out there and — if I’m healthy — to go out there to play. So if I feel really good, I’ll go out there and play.
“It’d be really selfish to think about opting in or opting out or thinking about my contract and not playing, giving up on my teammates and my team. It’d be really selfish. For me the Knicks are still paying me, I’m still part of this team. If I’m still healthy I’m just going to go out there and fight.” Kanter is averaging 14.1 points and 11 rebounds on 59.2 percent shooting.
Hoop District: John Wall: “When I turn the corner and get down hill, I don’t get those same calls [as LeBron James] when people put their hands on me or contact me. I already knew the play before it when I drove on LeBron, I wasn’t going to get a call so why even put myself in that position?”
After falling into a 21-point deficit with 7:14 left, Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled five players, including Kevin Durant, leaving them on the bench for the rest of the game before delivering his blunt postgame assessment. “I think just caring, caring in general, that was the main problem,” he said. “Just in general, it’s hard to win an NBA game if you don’t put forth an effort at all. Yeah, I’m mad. I’m embarrassed. I know that this game doesn’t mean anything in the seeding, but the playoffs start next week. It was an embarrassing effort, a pathetic effort.”