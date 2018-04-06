USA Today Sports

What’s more, multiple sources said two current head c…

2 hours ago via Woelfel's Press Box
What’s more, multiple sources said two current head coaches — Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mike Budenholzer of Atlanta – have more than a passing interest in the Bucks’ job and coaching the NBA’s brightest young star in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Some NBA officials said Budenholzer, who guided the Hawks to 60 wins just three seasons ago when he was accorded NBA’s Coach of the Year honors, also doesn’t want to be part of an extensive rebuild in Atlanta.

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 6, 2018 | 7:44 am EDT Update

MarShon Brooks to sign a two-year deal with Grizzlies

Michael Scotto: MarShon Brooks plans to sign a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, a league source told The Athletic. Brooks, a former first-round pick, has averaged 23.3 points on 57 percent shooting overall and 65 percent from 3-point range in three games for Memphis.
2 hours ago via MikeAScotto

, Top Rumors

, , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 2 more rumors
Kanter is switching to agent Mark Bartelstein and mulling not picking up next season’s $18.6 million player option, but claims he won’t make a business decision to sit the final four games. “You’re always thinking the business part, but for me basketball comes first,” Kanter said. “We’ve got four games left and the Knicks are still paying me. The Knicks are paying for me to go out there and — if I’m healthy — to go out there to play. So if I feel really good, I’ll go out there and play.
2 hours ago via New York Post

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

“It’d be really selfish to think about opting in or opting out or thinking about my contract and not playing, giving up on my teammates and my team. It’d be really selfish. For me the Knicks are still paying me, I’m still part of this team. If I’m still healthy I’m just going to go out there and fight.” Kanter is averaging 14.1 points and 11 rebounds on 59.2 percent shooting.
2 hours ago via New York Post

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Storyline: Agent Changes
After falling into a 21-point deficit with 7:14 left, Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled five players, including Kevin Durant, leaving them on the bench for the rest of the game before delivering his blunt postgame assessment. “I think just caring, caring in general, that was the main problem,” he said. “Just in general, it’s hard to win an NBA game if you don’t put forth an effort at all. Yeah, I’m mad. I’m embarrassed. I know that this game doesn’t mean anything in the seeding, but the playoffs start next week. It was an embarrassing effort, a pathetic effort.”
2 hours ago via USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home