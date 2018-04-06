USA Today Sports

Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and James Johnson all will re…

2 hours ago via Palm Beach Post
Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and James Johnson all will return to the Heat (43-36) lineup tonight against the Knicks (27-51) after each took off Wednesday in Atlanta to rest various ailments. Many believe the Heat would be better trying to fall out of the sixth spot and slip to seventh where they would face Boston, which will be be without All-Star Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart. But not the Heat. “We still have something to play for,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s why everybody is playing tonight.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 6, 2018 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
As the Oklahoma City Thunder battle to secure a playoff spot, Paul George said it’s not “championship or bust” for him as he evaluates this season with regard to his future free agency decision. “As I told Rachel [Nichols], I can see myself being here,” George said. “I’ve been happy here, I’ve been happy with the organization, happy with my teammates. Our record is not what we want it to be, but I think I’ve enjoyed just learning and being around these guys.”
6 mins ago via ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Paul George Free Agency
“This is our first year together. This is year one for this group,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh. Just for everybody to be on the same page. So this wasn’t a championship or bust coming into this for me. It was just an opportunity to see what it’s like being here and just to naturally fall in love with it. And it’s been that. It’s been a lot of love here.”
7 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

April 6, 2018 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Home