Dwyane Wade, Goran Dragic and James Johnson all will return to the Heat (43-36) lineup tonight against the Knicks (27-51) after each took off Wednesday in Atlanta to rest various ailments. Many believe the Heat would be better trying to fall out of the sixth spot and slip to seventh where they would face Boston, which will be be without All-Star Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart. But not the Heat. “We still have something to play for,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s why everybody is playing tonight.”
April 6, 2018 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
As the Oklahoma City Thunder battle to secure a playoff spot, Paul George said it’s not “championship or bust” for him as he evaluates this season with regard to his future free agency decision. “As I told Rachel [Nichols], I can see myself being here,” George said. “I’ve been happy here, I’ve been happy with the organization, happy with my teammates. Our record is not what we want it to be, but I think I’ve enjoyed just learning and being around these guys.”
Paul George: “So my answer is still the same. I’m not going to let the playoffs or how we finish this season persuade or indicate where I’m going to this offseason. I’m going to put everything into this and again, I can definitely see myself being here.”
“This is our first year together. This is year one for this group,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh. Just for everybody to be on the same page. So this wasn’t a championship or bust coming into this for me. It was just an opportunity to see what it’s like being here and just to naturally fall in love with it. And it’s been that. It’s been a lot of love here.”
Gina Mizell: No surprise, but #Nuggets Gary Harris (knee) is officially listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game at the Clippers. Michael Malone said last night that Monday vs. Portland was likely “best-case sceanrio” for Harris to return, though that timetable has already moved back several times.
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has announced that he will declare for the NBA Draft but has not hired an agent. He has until May 30th to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and retain his college eligibility.
Tim Bontemps: The NBA 2K League has announced its schedule for its inaugural season. Teams will play 14 regular season games, with eight teams making the playoffs (seven qualifying by record, and the eighth either by record or winning the final of three in-season tournaments).
Tim Bontemps: The quarterfinals of the playoffs will be single-elimination, and the semifinals and finals will be best-of-three. Teams will be competing for $1 million in prize money for the postseason and three tournaments, including $300,000 going to the league champion.
April 6, 2018 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Jordan Crawford on returning to #Pelicans in unique circumstances: “The weirdest thing about it is there are only four games left, and how important each game is. That’s what was the most exciting about the call, knowing that they’re adding me to hopefully get a playoff run.”