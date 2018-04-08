Griffin was concerned about Blatt lacking an NBA backgr…
Griffin was concerned about Blatt lacking an NBA background. To Blatt’s credit, he interviewed Lue and quickly hired him. Lue also liked Drew, which opened the door for Drew to come to the Cavs. I hope Lue can stay healthy, but having Drew is like having depth on a team. An NBA executive texted me this about Drew: “He did a great job in Atlanta. He is very creative offensively. The ‘moment’ is not too big for him.”
April 8, 2018 | 9:03 am EDT Update
A year ago, Thomas seemed destined to land a maximum contract in the summer of 2018. Now, he faces a questionable market in which there are already only a few teams with max slots available. Will anyone want to spend that kind of money on a player with an unproven hip? Thomas said he was unconcerned with free agency. “The results will show that the surgery only fixed it,” he said. “The world knew that I never got my labrum fixed when I was going through that and trying to heal on my own. … The decision that I made it felt like it was the best decision for me personally, individually, as a basketball player for the rest of my career.”
The market for O’Quinn is unclear, but backup centers such as the Chicago Bulls’ Cristiano Felicio (four years, $32 million) and Milwaukee Bucks’ John Henson (four years, $48 million) may provide framework for O’Quinn’s market this summer. New York can exceed the salary cap to re-sign O’Quinn, which is something that, based on coaches and executives’ opinions of him, will be considered in July. Knicks coaches have been impressed by O’Quinn’s consistency this season and his ability to find cutters and shooters as a passer.
Kanter, who announced last month that he was hiring Mark Bartelstein as his new agent, has an $18 million player option this summer. It seems likely that Kanter will exercise the option, but opposing executives have come away with the impression that he was leaning toward opting out, presumably to pursue a multi-year contract. The executives referenced above drew those conclusions before Kanter hired Bartelstein, who, along with Mevlut ‘Hilmi’ Cinar, Kanter’s manager, will help guide the 25-year-old through his decision.
He has playfully tweeted at the league apologizing for his actions, but he insists he has been treated unfairly recently. “I kind of feel like I’m getting that Rasheed Wallace treatment, just, quick trigger, quick trigger,” said Morris.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he is not worried about Morris’ ejections. And Morris has pledged to not let his temper get the best of him in the playoffs. “Going in the playoffs, that’s nothing to worry about. I promise I won’t get no techs unless we’re just getting blatantly cheated,” said Morris. “I want my team to win, so I won’t put my team in jeopardy or anything like that. But I’m still passionate about the game, like I said.”
After sounding off about the “disrespect” the injury-ravaged Celtics feel when they hear pundits suggest teams should be clamoring to match up with them in the opening round, Morris admitted he would rather see the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat because of his family ties to the Wizards. “Man, every day we talk about it. Honestly, I don’t want to play them first. Can’t lie,” Morris said after Boston’s off-day workout Saturday. “I don’t want to play them first because it’s my brother and we’re going to war. When I go out there — I’ve been telling [my teammates] this is war time. It’s like fighting for your life out here, and I’d hate to see my brother in the first round, to have to be that bully to my brother when I know it’s gonna be like.”
Alex Vejar: Tobias Harris: “Obviously, our goal was to make the playoffs. That was my big goal, was helping this team get to the playoffs. We weren’t able to do it, so I know I’m upset with myself in not being able to help lead the team to the playoffs, so I’m discouraged about that.”
Tomer Azarly: Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) says there’s no debate as to who should win Sixth Man of the Year, and it’s hard to argue with him on that. Lou is averaging 22.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. #Clippers