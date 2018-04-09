Michael Cunningham: Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney had ank…
April 9, 2018 | 4:20 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (right knee sprain) is likely to return vs. Portland tonight, league sources tell ESPN. He’s missed 11 consecutive games with injury.
Harrison Wind: Also hearing the Nuggets are hopeful that Gary Harris (right knee sprain/strain) will return tonight vs. Blazers. He’s missed Denver’s past 11 games and Denver went 7-4 without him. The Nuggets didn’t have his services for the entirety of their recent seven-game road trip.
Brian Lewis: #Nets could be shorthanded on the wings for tonight’s home finale vs #Bulls. Joe Harris (left ankle soreness) is now questionable while Caris LeVert (right foot tendinitis) is downgraded to out, along w/ Carroll & Whitehead.
April 9, 2018 | 3:47 pm EDT Update
Bill Oram: Here’s a feel-good story for your Monday: The Lakers are signing guard Andre Ingram for the final two games of the season. The 32-year-old has played 384 games in 10 seasons (last 6 in LA) but never gotten the call to the NBA – until now.
Bill Oram: Ingram is a career 46.1% 3-pt shooter and has made a league record 713 from deep. Lakers depth is obviously a concern at this point, Ingram helps.
Jim Eichenhofer: Rajon Rondo on Nikola Mirotic breaking out the last three games, averaging 28 pts: “What I like most is he’s not just settling for the three; he’s getting it done in the paint as well, and cutting without the ball. He’s setting great picks, which is getting him open as well.”