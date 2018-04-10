Ben Simmons is questionable for Tuesday night’s Sixer…
Ben Simmons is questionable for Tuesday night’s Sixers game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena because of gastroenteritis. The point guard did not attend Tuesday’s morning shootaround. Fellow rookie Markelle Fultz would “probably” start if Simmons is unable to play, coach Brett Brown said.
April 10, 2018 | 2:45 pm EDT Update
But coach Erik Spoelstra has made an exception this season, to at least draw further inspection to the qualifications of swingman Josh Richardson for one of the two NBA All-Defensive teams. “I think unquestionably he’s an All-NBA defender,” Spoelstra said. “I think it’s a shame. I don’t think his name is out there. I don’t think people even recognize the kind of defender that he is, except for the teams he plays against. I think they see it.”
Spoelstra said Richardson fills all the boxes required to merit selection. “He’s become a very disciplined, dynamic defender, one that can really take on multiple positions. But in a totally different way,” Spoelstra said. “He will challenge Dwyane [Wade] in terms of a shot-blocking two-guard if he is fortunate enough to play that many years down the line.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala, who has missed 6 of 7 to end the season: “I fully expect him in the lineup Game 1” pic.twitter.com/hubNMIOmTi
Mark Medina: Steve Kerr said he expects Andre Iguodala to play in Game 1 of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/1lxFMk8sgD
Ohm Youngmisuk: Lonzo Ball (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion) are out tonight against Houston. Ingram will be re-evaluated tonight but even if cleared, he very well could sit out tomorrow’s finale since it’s a back-to-back.
Mike Bresnahan: Kyle Kuzma (sprained ankle) will not play tonight. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are still out. Ingram being evaluated again tonight for concussion symptoms, though unlikely to play tomorrow in finale even if he’s declared to be free from concussion protocol.