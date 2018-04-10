USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons is questionable for Tuesday night’s Sixers game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Philips Arena because of gastroenteritis. The point guard did not attend Tuesday’s morning shootaround. Fellow rookie Markelle Fultz would “probably” start if Simmons is unable to play, coach Brett Brown said.

Storyline: Ben Simmons Injury
But coach Erik Spoelstra has made an exception this season, to at least draw further inspection to the qualifications of swingman Josh Richardson for one of the two NBA All-Defensive teams. “I think unquestionably he’s an All-NBA defender,” Spoelstra said. “I think it’s a shame. I don’t think his name is out there. I don’t think people even recognize the kind of defender that he is, except for the teams he plays against. I think they see it.”
Spoelstra said Richardson fills all the boxes required to merit selection. “He’s become a very disciplined, dynamic defender, one that can really take on multiple positions. But in a totally different way,” Spoelstra said. “He will challenge Dwyane [Wade] in terms of a shot-blocking two-guard if he is fortunate enough to play that many years down the line.
