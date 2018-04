When Princeton (Cincinnati) forward Darius Bazley, who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 100, announced March 29 that he would enter the G-League instead of suiting up at Syracuse next season, the consensus among elite underclassmen was, well, “Huh?” “I didn’t even know you could do that,” said Little Elm (Texas) point guard R.J. Hampton, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25 for 2020. “I had no idea.”