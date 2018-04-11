Can you address reports you’ve been working back channels to get insight on the Milwaukee job? Mike Budenholzer: “Not true.” Q: Can you say with 100 percent certainty that you’ll be back as Hawks’ coach, assuming it’s up to you? A: “I’m … literally the season just ended.” Q: You are kind of not answering the question. A: “Jeff, I’m not going there.”
April 11, 2018 | 7:26 pm EDT Update
Jon Johnson: “It’s(eye) still kinda pretty swollen. There is really no pain. Sometimes there is. It’s getting better. I’m actually surprised how fast it’s getting better” – Embiid.
Kyle Neubeck: Embiid advocated for Simmons as ROTY, Brown COTY, and himself for DPOY and first team All-NBA in a brief speech. When discussing DPOY, mentions they held missed games against him last year, wonders what excuse the media will make this year
Tom Moore: #Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘I feel like I’ve been the best center in the league and I proved it.’ Says Anthony Davis is really a PF. Says team goal is to get to #NBA Finals.
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are planning to sign guard Aaron Jackson — who has starred in China and Europe — for the remainder of the season, league sources tell Yahoo.
As for the rumors, Schlenk said: “I would just say: They’re rumors, to the best of my knowledge. Nobody has called me, but he’s a good coach. I could understand why other teams would have interest.”