Harden is almost 30. He has figured out what he was doing wrong, and he has gotten himself straight. He talks about adult stuff now, like the perils of such a prodigious beard for his bachelor life. “I get food in this shit all the time,” he says. “Like, all the time. If it’s people that I don’t know, I won’t eat around ’em. When I’m, like, going on blind dates, I’ll wait till I get around people I actually am comfortable around, because then they’ll tell me I have stuff in my beard. It kinda comes with it. If you wanna look as good as I do.”