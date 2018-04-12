Michael Cunningham: NBA draft tiebreak drawing live on …
Michael Cunningham: NBA draft tiebreak drawing live on NBA TV April 13 about 5:45 pm. Will determine if Hawks pick no later than 6th or 7th and if pick via MIN is 18th or 19th.
April 12, 2018 | 10:08 am EDT Update
If Harden makes it back to the Finals, it will be his only trip since 2012. “Ever since then, I’ve been tryna get back, get back, get back,” he says. “Came close, but just didn’t have enough talent. Until now. Different story.” So yes, he finally has help. But the real leap has come from Harden himself. He turned in an MVP-caliber season last year, and this year he’s been much better. This is the year James Harden went from consistent All Star to surefire Hall of Famer.
“I don’t think there’s a player that’s had to create as much as I’ve had to in these last three years,” Harden says testily. “I don’t know if there’s a guy in NBA history.” It’s the kind of thing a player shouldn’t have to say out loud himself, and the fact that Harden can, and does, and won’t take any heat for it—even though it’s kind of a slap at his teammates, many of whom are still on the team—is a testament to its plain truth. (And in Harden’s defense, D’Antoni told me the same thing.)
“His IQ is just off the charts,” says Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. A couple of seasons ago, Harden got so proficient at drawing fouls as he rose to launch three-pointers—what Harden describes as “trying to create an advantage,” and what opposing fans and rival players describe as “bullshit calls”—that the league changed the rules to permit such incidental (or in Harden’s case, super intentional) contact. D’Antoni just sees this as evidence of his genius. “Anytime they try to change the rules, or put new rules in, for one person,” he says, “it means you’re pretty well ahead of the game.”
Harden is almost 30. He has figured out what he was doing wrong, and he has gotten himself straight. He talks about adult stuff now, like the perils of such a prodigious beard for his bachelor life. “I get food in this shit all the time,” he says. “Like, all the time. If it’s people that I don’t know, I won’t eat around ’em. When I’m, like, going on blind dates, I’ll wait till I get around people I actually am comfortable around, because then they’ll tell me I have stuff in my beard. It kinda comes with it. If you wanna look as good as I do.”
The Magic’s search could include such candidates as Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse, San Antonio Spurs assistants James Borrego and Ime Udoka, Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool, Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov, and Toronto 905 G League coach Jerry Stackhouse, league sources said.
The Magic announced Vogel’s dismissal at 8:47 a.m., a few minutes after Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman met with Vogel inside the team’s Amway Center offices. “We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” Weltman said in a statement. “We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward.”
In addition to firing Vogel, the Magic also dismissed lead assistant coach Chad Forcier and assistant coaches Corliss Williamson and Jay Hernandez on Thursday morning.
Bosnian swingman Dzanan Musa has officially declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, per agent Misko Raznatovic. Musa, 18, was named EuroCup Rising Star for 2017-2018 after averaging 10.5 points (56.9% two-pointers, 36.4% three-pointers) plus 3.2 rebounds over 20 minutes per game with Croatian club Cedevita Zagreb.