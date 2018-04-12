Michael Cunningham: Hawks wing Bembry has a fractured r…
Michael Cunningham: Hawks wing Bembry has a fractured right wrist. Expected recovery time is 4-6 weeks.
April 12, 2018 | 6:19 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Official re-evaluation comes Saturday, but expectation remains that Steph Curry won’t play a minute in the first round, Steve Kerr said.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said the Warriors are preparing for a Spurs team without Kawhi: “We do not expect him to play”
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said he’s decided who will start at center in Game 1, won’t reveal though.
Ryan Wolstat: DeRozan says Raptors “swag is at an all-time high.” Not thinking about Game 1 hex. Ready to do something different.
Josh Lewenberg: DeRozan on perception Raps are playoff flameouts: “I don’t understand it… I just don’t pay no mind to it. We had a great season. We’ve got another opportunity to do what we haven’t been able to do the last few years and that’s play for a championship.”
Josh Lewenberg: DeRozan on 2015 sweep to Washington: “It took a while to get it out the back of my mind… We’re much different now (though). Day and night.”
In his three years with the Knicks, he has played for Mike Woodson, Derek Fisher and Jeff Hornacek. “It would be great to have a coach I could have for more than two years, you know,” Hardaway said Thursday. “It’s been tough throughout my career having different coaches and different philosophies, different style of plays throughout this entire time.”