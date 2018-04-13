Michael Cunningham: Hawks lose draft tiebreaker vs. Mavs. DAL to pick no later than 6th, ATL no later than 7th. DAL also has slightly better chance to win No. 1 pick.
April 13, 2018 | 6:35 pm EDT Update
Kevin Love, who will open up the playoffs as the Cavs’ starting center, acknowledged the elephant in the room that’s largely gone unmentioned by the Cavaliers’ organization this season — that James’ impending decision could have an impact on Cleveland’s playoff run, and vice versa.
“It definitely could,” Love told ESPN on Friday. “But only one person knows what he’s thinking and that’s ‘Bron. I think at the end of the day, we would love to have a long run, but that’s going to be up to not only him but all of us. And you know I don’t mean only the players, but the coaching staff and everybody. I mean, really getting on board and, you know, sticking to our schemes and playing great basketball.”
“My name has always come up and will always continue to come up in trade rumors,” Love said. “I guess it’s good to be wanted. But at the same time, I’ve enjoyed being here. I’ve enjoyed every year competing for a championship. …We’re looking for another run this year. But I don’t think that stuff will ever stop. And that’s OK. I mean I’ve come to come to terms with it and, you know, whatever happens happens, but for now I just want to try to win.”
KC Johnson: Bulls win tiebreaker drawing with Kings. Bulls slot 6th, Kings slot 7th heading into May 15 draft lottery. Both own 5.3% chance at No. 1 pick and 18.25% chance at moving into top 3.
Jared Weiss: Official NBA Draft tiebreakers settled by ping pong ball drawing: #16 Suns [Via Heat] #17 Bucks #18 Spurs #19 Hawks [Via Wolves] #20 Wolves [via OKC] #21 Jazz #22 Bulls [Via Pelicans] #23 Pacers
Will Guillory: Anthony Davis on being back in the playoffs: “It feels good. I can’t wait. We had a great practice today. Everybody’s excited. Everybody’s locked in and ready to play tomorrow. I can’t wait until tip-off and get things going again.”