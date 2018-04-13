USA Today Sports

April 13, 2018 | 6:35 pm EDT Update
“It definitely could,” Love told ESPN on Friday. “But only one person knows what he’s thinking and that’s ‘Bron. I think at the end of the day, we would love to have a long run, but that’s going to be up to not only him but all of us. And you know I don’t mean only the players, but the coaching staff and everybody. I mean, really getting on board and, you know, sticking to our schemes and playing great basketball.”
16 mins ago via ESPN

“My name has always come up and will always continue to come up in trade rumors,” Love said. “I guess it’s good to be wanted. But at the same time, I’ve enjoyed being here. I’ve enjoyed every year competing for a championship. …We’re looking for another run this year. But I don’t think that stuff will ever stop. And that’s OK. I mean I’ve come to come to terms with it and, you know, whatever happens happens, but for now I just want to try to win.”
16 mins ago via ESPN

