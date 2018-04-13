The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer p…
Budenholzer is planning to meet with Suns officials early next week, league sources said. A native of Arizona, Budenholzer permission to meet with Suns about head coach opening has two years, $14 million-plus left on his contract.
“I think part of the problem the last month is we’ve been locked into the two seed,” Kerr said Friday during an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of injuries, but the games have not been meaningful, and our play and our focus reflected that. The games are about to get extremely meaningful, as we know. I know our guys. I know how competitive they are. I know how talented they are. So I expect things to turn around pretty quickly for us in the first round.”
“Our defense has to get better,” Kerr said on The Jump. “The last month, our defense has really suffered. We just have not been intense enough and we’ve been lazy on our rotations and that has to change and we know the Spurs are going to make us do that. They bring the best out of you because they’re going to expose every weakness you have.”
Even without Curry, who missed 16 of the Warriors’ final 17 games, Kerr maintained that he’s confident the Warriors can beat any team. “I do, I do,” Kerr said on The Jump. “We’ve played over 30 games without Steph this year, so we’re accustomed to what we have to do. We had a stretch in December where we went 9-1 without Steph. Our defense was the best defense in the league over that 10-game stretch. That’s what it takes.”
Ian Begley: Adam Silver says there was no discussion at Board of Governors meeting about possibility of seeding playoff teams 1-16: “We’re satisfied with where we are only because when we look at alternatives it seems that the travel becomes overwhelming.” NBA will continue to look at issue.
Jared Weiss: Adam Silver emphasizes that him dictating minutes requirements to teams is “the last thing I want to do.” Says incentive system unaligned under current format and anticipates further work to be done even after new, flatter lottery takes effect next year.
Jared Weiss: Commissioner Silver says the investigation into the Dallas Mavericks’ sexual harassment scandal is expected to conclude by late June to early July. Every Mavs employee is being interviewed.