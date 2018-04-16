USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
If Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer decides to take another job, it almost certainly will cost his new team in the form of draft-pick compensation. Budenholzer still is under contract with the Hawks for two more seasons at about $14 million (his deal wasn’t altered when he gave up his personnel power in 2017). The Hawks have granted him permission to speak with the Suns about their open head coach position. If Budenholzer takes that job or any other, the Hawks would demand compensation to let Budenholzer out of his contract.

Storyline: Mike Budenholzer to Suns?
April 16, 2018 | 1:24 pm EDT Update

Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte and Orlando plan to interview Jerry Stackhouse, coach of Raptors’ G League team, for their head coach openings. Stackhouse also has interview with the Knicks this week.
26 mins ago via ShamsCharania

April 16, 2018 | 12:37 pm EDT Update
“The sky’s the limit for Clint,” Paul said. “I didn’t know Clint too well before I came here. Besides hoopin’ all he do now is dance all the time. But aside from that, man, it’s been perfect. It’s unbelievable the way that we get a chance to talk and communicate. “I know sometimes he get tired of hearing me and James, telling him to set the screen this way or roll this way, man. But it’s crazy. I mean, y’all know the record when we all play together and I tell you it’s not because of me and James. He’s really the X factor. Because the threat of him at the rim is why I get my floaters, why I get my mid-range.”
1 hour ago via Houston Chronicle

