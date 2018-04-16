If Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer decides to take another job, it almost certainly will cost his new team in the form of draft-pick compensation. Budenholzer still is under contract with the Hawks for two more seasons at about $14 million (his deal wasn’t altered when he gave up his personnel power in 2017). The Hawks have granted him permission to speak with the Suns about their open head coach position. If Budenholzer takes that job or any other, the Hawks would demand compensation to let Budenholzer out of his contract.
If Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer decides to take another…
April 16, 2018 | 1:24 pm EDT Update
Charlotte, Orlando to interview Jerry Stackhouse
Shams Charania: Sources: Charlotte and Orlando plan to interview Jerry Stackhouse, coach of Raptors’ G League team, for their head coach openings. Stackhouse also has interview with the Knicks this week.
Victor Oladipo: And I bet that when you heard about the Thunder-Pacers trade, you were thinking about Paul George. Doma and I — we were a package deal, traded for the second time in a year, going to a non-contender in a flyover state. We know what it feels like to be overlooked.
Darius Bazley was not thrilled about the college life and in competing at the collegiate level. “In the G-League, which I’m about to go into, you’re preparing for the NBA,” he said. “When you’re in college, they prepare you a little bit, but for the most part, you’re preparing for your opponent, preparing for that game.”
April 16, 2018 | 12:37 pm EDT Update
“Backing up Dwight Howard, I got an opportunity whenever he got hurt my first year, and started playing good, finished hard at the rim,” said Capela, who averaged career highs in points (13.9), rebounds (10.8), blocks (1.9) and minutes (27.5) in 74 starts this season. “That’s why I’m still coming up with energy and run hard, set screens and finish hard at the rim.”
“The sky’s the limit for Clint,” Paul said. “I didn’t know Clint too well before I came here. Besides hoopin’ all he do now is dance all the time. But aside from that, man, it’s been perfect. It’s unbelievable the way that we get a chance to talk and communicate. “I know sometimes he get tired of hearing me and James, telling him to set the screen this way or roll this way, man. But it’s crazy. I mean, y’all know the record when we all play together and I tell you it’s not because of me and James. He’s really the X factor. Because the threat of him at the rim is why I get my floaters, why I get my mid-range.”
Adam Zagoria: Wendell Carter Jr. is the 4th Duke frosh to announce for the NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/jVoTnSfdPG