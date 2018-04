If Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer decides to take another job, it almost certainly will cost his new team in the form of draft-pick compensation. Budenholzer still is under contract with the Hawks for two more seasons at about $14 million (his deal wasn’t altered when he gave up his personnel power in 2017). The Hawks have granted him permission to speak with the Suns about their open head coach position. If Budenholzer takes that job or any other, the Hawks would demand compensation to let Budenholzer out of his contract.