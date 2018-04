But Torrey Craig, as has always been the case in his professional basketball career, will now be waiting for a call, ready to hop on a flight, however cramped, at a moment’s notice. “I have no clue,” Craig said when asked about his immediate future. “I really don’t. It’s been a roller-coaster of a season with a contract and the way things have gone, but now that it’s over I don’t know what to expect and I don’t know what will happen, so I’ll just wait and see.”