April 17, 2018 | 9:25 pm EDT Update
Phoenix is also expected to interview former Memphis coach David Fizdale and former Charlotte coach Steve Clifford. ESPN reported that Phoenix also has had informal conversations with former Orlando and Indiana coach Frank Vogel and ex-Cleveland coach David Blatt. A Suns source said Phoenix has not ruled out any candidates and will have “many conversations” with prospective coaches.
6 mins ago via Arizona Republic

Storyline: Suns Coaching Job
April 17, 2018 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
The Suns are considering several head-coaching candidates, but have largely been focused on getting to know Budenholzer — who is a native of Arizona — in recent days, league sources said. Phoenix has had informal conversations with former head coaches Steve Clifford (Charlotte), Frank Vogel (Orlando and Indiana) and David Blatt (Cleveland), sources said. The Suns are still considering interim coach Jay Triano.
30 mins ago via ESPN

“It’s been a hard month,” Korver said after Cavs practice on Tuesday. “You come back from dealing with death in the family and you hold that in one hand and you hold the playoffs here in another hand, and it’s interesting to kind of balance both of those at the same time and try to get yourself ready to play basketball, and I’ve been hurt. Yeah, I feel like it’s been a very complicated month in my mind, but I feel like I’m in a good spot right now and I’m ready to play.”
30 mins ago via ESPN

