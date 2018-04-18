The Hawks and Budenholzer are both open to ending their…
The Hawks and Budenholzer are both open to ending their partnership, but there are several hurdles that would need to be cleared before that could happen — including the Suns making an offer, agreeing to a contract, and possibile compensation to Atlanta.
April 17, 2018 | 9:25 pm EDT Update
Phoenix is also expected to interview former Memphis coach David Fizdale and former Charlotte coach Steve Clifford. ESPN reported that Phoenix also has had informal conversations with former Orlando and Indiana coach Frank Vogel and ex-Cleveland coach David Blatt. A Suns source said Phoenix has not ruled out any candidates and will have “many conversations” with prospective coaches.
One NBA scout said the Suns’ job is more attractive than widely perceived because of the talent on hand – in particular Devin Booker and Josh Jackson – the possibility of getting the No. 1 draft pick, and General Manager Ryan McDonough’s assertion that Phoenix is done rebuilding and instead will aggressively pursue veterans either in trades or free agency.
April 17, 2018 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Budenholzer met with Suns general manager Ryan McDonough and owner Robert Sarver over the two days, league sources said, after Atlanta granted him permission to meet with Phoenix late last week.
The Suns are considering several head-coaching candidates, but have largely been focused on getting to know Budenholzer — who is a native of Arizona — in recent days, league sources said. Phoenix has had informal conversations with former head coaches Steve Clifford (Charlotte), Frank Vogel (Orlando and Indiana) and David Blatt (Cleveland), sources said. The Suns are still considering interim coach Jay Triano.
“It’s been a hard month,” Korver said after Cavs practice on Tuesday. “You come back from dealing with death in the family and you hold that in one hand and you hold the playoffs here in another hand, and it’s interesting to kind of balance both of those at the same time and try to get yourself ready to play basketball, and I’ve been hurt. Yeah, I feel like it’s been a very complicated month in my mind, but I feel like I’m in a good spot right now and I’m ready to play.”
Korver said he has heard from people all over the basketball world and received flowers, cards, notes and calls. “I got text messages from almost everyone in the NBA,” Korver added. “It was overwhelming. It was incredible.”