USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholze…

More HoopsHype Rumors
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy have set a meeting for next week to discuss Van Gundy’s future with the franchise, league sources told ESPN. The two had initially planned to sit down late this week, but the meeting was pushed back, leaving the Pistons organization to await word on how, if at all, the franchise’s structure could be altered.
14 mins ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Pistons Coaching Job
April 19, 2018 | 10:15 pm EDT Update
According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn’t in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry’s left knee.
38 mins ago via The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Stephen Curry Injury
Home