Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn from consideration for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, league sources tell ESPN.
Kyle Neubeck: “Fortunately we had a mask in the bullpen,” Brown says of Winslow stomping on Embiid’s mask. “It’s part of the game… it’s the playoffs.”
Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy have set a meeting for next week to discuss Van Gundy’s future with the franchise, league sources told ESPN. The two had initially planned to sit down late this week, but the meeting was pushed back, leaving the Pistons organization to await word on how, if at all, the franchise’s structure could be altered.
Most of Van Gundy’s front-office staff, including general manager Jeff Bower, are in the final year of their contracts and are operating without clarity on whether they’ll be employed beyond the spring.
Ajdin Penava has decided to sign with an agent and not return to Marshall for his senior year of basketball. The 6-foot-10 native of Bosnia had applied for the 2018 NBA Draft, seemingly to test the waters and obtain feedback. But that course seriously changed recently.
April 19, 2018 | 10:15 pm EDT Update
According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn’t in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry’s left knee.