Chris Mannix: With Mike Budenholzer withdrawing from consideration in Phoenix (per @Adrian Wojnarowski), look for Steve Clifford to interview at some point. Mutual interest, source told @The Vertical.
Manny Navarro: Embiid on his block exchange with Winslow: “It felt great. When he blocked me I didn’t say anything. Good for him. He talked a lot. On the other end, I got him back. You don’t really want to talk trash to me. I’m glad I got him back.”
Jon Johnson: Joel Embiid on Winslow breaking mask:”Little do they know I have about 50 of them. It’s going to take much more than that to get me out of this series. I’m going to be a nightmare for them too.”
Sarah Todd: “We’re not here to make friends we’re here to win a series.” Joel Embiid after saying he’s glad Dario scored late with a lead because he didn’t feel like Dragic got enough “shit” after he did the same in Game 2.
April 19, 2018 | 10:39 pm EDT Update
