“It’s fine if players choose alkaline water,” Dr. Marie Spano, a nutritionist for the Atlanta Hawks, says. “However, they deserve to know the science, or in this case, lack thereof, behind alkaline water.” Compared to your typical glass of water, alkaline water might not be as beneficial as advertised. Researchers suggest it is almost impossible to consume enough of the stuff to affect your blood alkalinity. And doing so could have adverse effects on the body: The World Health Organization warns that downing high levels of alkaline water can raise gastrointestinal issues.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day