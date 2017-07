Hawks interested in Nerlens Noel

“It could be something really little that touches only maybe 20, 30, 40 kids, and then it could be something that’s as big as the North Texas Food Bank that touches thousands and thousands of lives of children. They’re all so amazing, and they’re so many people that just give their time and money and effort and never get recognized, but they do some special work.” Nowitzki isn’t just generously giving his money and name to these projects. He and his wife, Jessica, have been hands-on. “He and Jessica have actually packed those backpacks as well as give large donations to the North Texas Food Bank,” Tyner said. “The kids get the backpacks all weekend during the school year and in the summer.”