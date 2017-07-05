Hawks interested in Nerlens Noel

Alex Kennedy: The Hawks have shown interest in restricted free agent Nerlens Noel, according to sources. The Mavericks can match any offer sheet.
David Pick: Omri Casspi said he’d soon travel to San Francisco to sign with the Warriors. Welcome texts from Steve Kerr & KD were “a dream come true.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: Jaylen Brown was at practice facility when Hayward visited, said he was asked to be there.
“It could be something really little that touches only maybe 20, 30, 40 kids, and then it could be something that’s as big as the North Texas Food Bank that touches thousands and thousands of lives of children. They’re all so amazing, and they’re so many people that just give their time and money and effort and never get recognized, but they do some special work.” Nowitzki isn’t just generously giving his money and name to these projects. He and his wife, Jessica, have been hands-on. “He and Jessica have actually packed those backpacks as well as give large donations to the North Texas Food Bank,” Tyner said. “The kids get the backpacks all weekend during the school year and in the summer.”
Also, Nowitzki made a contribution to the Foundation of former NBA player Dikembe Mutombo, whose $29 million, 300-bed hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo opened in 2007. “Mutombo started a hospital in his home country of Congo, so I was actually one of the first contributors to that,” Nowitzki said. “We gave him a check – I think it was at an All-Star game one year – maybe my first All-Star game we gave him a large check, and that hospital, later on, was up and running and helping people in need. “Dikembe has been a good friend of mine, so I was glad to help there. But that’s obviously just one project we supported with the Foundation.”
July 5, 2017 | 11:06 am EDT Update
That probably depends on who is available. The trade market for stars has momentarily dried up. One player worth keeping an eye on, two league executives told The Vertical: Memphis’ Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph, Tony Allen could be next out the door, and if you were filling out your Western Conference playoff bracket today, Memphis probably wouldn’t be in it. Would the Grizz move the 32-year-old Gasol for a ready-made rebuilding package of players and picks? Would Boston – which has to be wary of putting together a team that would beat Cleveland but still get pulverized by Golden State – be interested? Again, worth watching.