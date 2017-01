Hawks sign Lamar Patterson

When Anthony approached the foul line in the first quarter Sunday in Atlanta, a Hawks cheering section started chanting “L.A. Clippers.” “He has control. Like anything else, talk is out there. He’s trying to focus on playing and helping his team win. At the end, he has the final say. He’s going to keep playing for us, and guys have to put all that stuff aside and keep playing,” Hornacek said before Anthony scored 45 points in 46 minutes in the Knicks’ 142-139 four-overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.