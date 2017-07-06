USA Today Sports

Jamal Crawford interested in joining Cavs?

1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer
Veteran guard Jamal Crawford is “very interested” in joining the Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent after a recent conversation with LeBron James, sources told cleveland.com. Crawford, 37, was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and will negotiate a buyout with Atlanta. He has two years and $28.75 million remaining on his contract, but only one year (about $14.2 million) is fully guaranteed. About $3 million is guaranteed from the following year.

July 6, 2017 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Bender looks comfortable and confident as he’s embracing a new role: point-forward. General Manager Ryan McDonough and Head Coach Earl Watson have both praised Bender’s playmaking potential and now the proof is on the court. “Growing up I did it a lot,” Bender said about his ball handling. “Just playing with the ball, playing pick and roll. Just being that point-forward guy. That distributor on the offensive end trying to pass the ball to open shooters on the floor and trying to spread the court.”
5 mins ago via NBA.com

Bender grew up playing this type of basketball and has learned from other front-court distributers in the NBA. “Draymond Green is a stereotype of that guy,” Bender said. “In the past there was a lot of guys who were trying to play that way. The guy I was watching growing up was Toni Kukoč. I was growing up in the same club, growing up in the same city. He was the guy I was trying to steal some of those moves from him.”
5 mins ago via NBA.com

