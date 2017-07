Jamal Crawford interested in joining Cavs?

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford is “very interested” in joining the Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent after a recent conversation with LeBron James, sources told cleveland.com. Crawford, 37, was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and will negotiate a buyout with Atlanta. He has two years and $28.75 million remaining on his contract, but only one year (about $14.2 million) is fully guaranteed. About $3 million is guaranteed from the following year.