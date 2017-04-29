Chris Vivlamore: Paul Millsap finally admits he will ‘most likely’ opt out of player option.
Paul Millsap to hit free agency?
Bulls guard Dwyane Wade wants to leave all his options open this summer as he decides whether he wants to pick up the player option he has for $23.8 million next season. “There’s so many different variables that come into play, especially for me at this point in my career,” Wade said after his exit meeting with the Bulls’ front office. “Like I said, I have a great luxury. I don’t need to ring chase, but I can. It’s a great luxury to have if I want to do. Or I can be a part of passing down my knowledge to younger players. It’s either way. Whatever I decide, I’m going to embrace whatever role I have on a team. That’s sometimes being the second option. Sometimes I’m going to be the first. And sometimes this season, I had to be the third or fourth. It all changes, and you want to be the best at whatever role is presented to you. I’ve always been that way. It won’t change. That will always be me.”
“I don’t know,” Wade said. “I don’t really go with the signs. I’m not a predictable person I don’t think. But I don’t know, it’s not a bad thing for me. I’m in a good situation, whether there’s a lot of options or not, I’m in a very good situation to where as a player you can decide what you want to do. And I have a lot of money to decide whether I want to take it or not. It’s not a bad thing — because I’ve worked my butt off for it over my career. But no rush in my mind, I don’t have to think about that right now. I got at least a month before my mind starts going there. So I’m just going to get away and let my hair grow a little bit, get a tan.”
RaptorsMR: The @Raptors have recalled Bruno Caboclo, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet from D-League champions Raptors 905. #WeTheNorth
Melissa Rohlin: Kawhi on guarding Harden: “My basic approach is try to not making anything easy for him. Try to guard him and don’t foul him.”
Melissa Rohlin: Kawhi on guarding Harden: “It’s a team effort. It’s not just me out there. One guy can’t guard someone one-on-one the whole game.”
Griffin, 47, who has been Cleveland’s general manager for more than three seasons, is a front runner to be offered a job as team president by the Orlando Magic at season’s end, according to multiple reports. But sources told cleveland.com that the Magic did not speak to Griffin about the job nor has it obtained permission to do so.