Shabazz Muhammad drawing interest

Peyton Manning’s ESPYS opening monologue was surprisingly funny, but no moment topped his joke about Kevin Durant trying to join the U.S. gymnastics team. It was a solid joke, and when he got Russell Westbrook involved, the joke went to another level. Great job, Peyton. But still, Kevin Durant was not amused. Like, he really wasn’t feeling the joke.
