Shabazz Muhammad drawing interest
Marc J. Spears: Free agent forward Shabazz Muhammad is receiving interest from the Hawks, Nets, Bucks and Knicks, a source says.
Alex Kennedy: In addition to the Hawks, Nets, Bucks, Knicks and Magic (as @Marc J. Spears said), the Bulls have also shown interest in Shabazz Muhammad.
The Cavaliers announced the re-signing of guard Kyle Korver, the fifth all-time-leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. Korver, 36, entering his 15th season, signed a three-year, $22 million contract. Sources said only a portion of the final year is guaranteed. He’d be 39 in March of the final season of the deal.
Peyton Manning’s ESPYS opening monologue was surprisingly funny, but no moment topped his joke about Kevin Durant trying to join the U.S. gymnastics team. It was a solid joke, and when he got Russell Westbrook involved, the joke went to another level. Great job, Peyton. But still, Kevin Durant was not amused. Like, he really wasn’t feeling the joke.