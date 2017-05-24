Warriors to hire Travis Schlenk as GM?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State assistant GM Travis Schlenk has emerged as a frontrunner for Atlanta Hawks GM opening, league sources tell @The Vertical.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Travis Schlenk is Atlanta’s choice to become new GM and sides are entering into contract talks, league sources tell @The Vertical.
Rick Bonnell: BREAKING: NBA and Charlotte finalize deal to bring 2019 All-Star Game here.
May 24, 2017 | 9:52 am EDT Update
Jeff Goodman: North Carolina’s Tony Bradley is remaining in the NBA Draft and will sign with an agent, multiple sources told ESPN.
“They’re in a groove,” Gasol said. “They know what it takes to win and obviously they’ve been champions, they’ve established records that have never been set before and they’re on a path to get another championship. In all my years in the league, they’re playing at the highest level right now.”