NBA Player Salaries

Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract

Player 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23
1. Stephen Curry $34,682,550 $37,457,154 $40,231,758 $43,006,362 $45,780,966 $0
2. LeBron James $33,285,709 $35,607,968 $0 $0 $0 $0
3. Paul Millsap $30,769,231 $29,230,769 $30,000,000 $0 $0 $0
4. Gordon Hayward $29,727,900 $31,214,295 $32,700,690 $34,187,085 $0 $0
5. Blake Griffin $29,512,900 $31,873,932 $34,234,964 $36,595,996 $38,957,028 $0
6. Kyle Lowry $28,703,704 $31,000,000 $33,296,296 $0 $0 $0
7. Mike Conley $28,530,608 $30,521,115 $32,511,623 $34,502,130 $0 $0
8. James Harden $28,299,399 $30,421,854
8. Russell Westbrook $28,299,399
10. DeMar DeRozan $27,739,975 $27,739,975 $27,739,975 $27,739,975 $0 $0
11. Al Horford $27,734,405 $28,928,710 $30,123,015 $0 $0 $0
12. Carmelo Anthony $26,243,760 $27,928,140 $0 $0 $0 $0
13. Damian Lillard $26,153,057 $27,977,689 $29,802,321 $31,626,953 $0 $0
14. Jrue Holiday $25,686,667 $26,131,111 $26,131,111 $26,131,111 $27,020,000 $0
15. Chris Bosh $25,289,390 $26,837,720 $0 $0 $0 $0
16. Kevin Durant $25,000,000 $26,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
17. Otto Porter $24,773,250 $26,011,913 $27,250,576 $28,489,239 $0 $0
18. Chris Paul $24,268,959 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
19. CJ McCollum $23,962,573 $25,759,766 $27,556,959 $29,354,152 $0 $0
20. Anthony Davis $23,775,506 $25,434,263 $27,093,019 $28,751,775 $0 $0
20. Andre Drummond $23,775,506 $25,434,262 $27,093,018 $28,751,774 $0 $0
20. Bradley Beal $23,775,506 $25,434,262 $27,093,018 $28,751,774 $0 $0
20. Hassan Whiteside $23,775,506 $24,434,262 $27,093,018 $0 $0 $0
24. Dwight Howard $23,500,000 $23,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
25. Harrison Barnes $23,112,004 $24,107,258 $25,102,512 $0 $0 $0
25. Chandler Parsons $23,112,004 $24,107,258 $25,102,512 $0 $0 $0
27. JJ Redick $23,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
28. Kevin Love $22,642,350 $24,119,025 $25,595,700 $0 $0 $0
28. DeAndre Jordan $22,642,350 $24,119,025 $0 $0 $0 $0
28. Marc Gasol $22,642,350 $24,119,025 $25,595,700 $0 $0 $0
28. Brook Lopez $22,642,350 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
32. Giannis Antetokounmpo $22,471,911 $24,157,304 $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0
32. Steven Adams $22,471,911 $24,157,304 $25,842,697 $27,528,088 $0 $0
34. Nicolas Batum $22,434,783 $24,000,000 $25,565,217 $27,130,434 $0 $0
35. LaMarcus Aldridge $21,461,010 $22,347,015 $26,000,000 $24,000,000 $0 $0
36. Rudy Gobert $21,224,719 $22,741,573 $24,258,427 $25,775,281 $0 $0
37. Victor Oladipo $21,000,000 $21,000,000 $21,000,000 $21,000,000 $0 $0
38. Danilo Gallinari $20,559,599 $21,587,579 $22,615,559 $0 $0 $0
39. Serge Ibaka $20,061,729 $21,666,667 $23,271,604 $0 $0 $0
40. George Hill $20,000,000 $19,000,000 $18,000,000 $0 $0 $0
41. Ryan Anderson $19,578,455 $20,421,546 $21,264,637 $0 $0 $0
42. Paul George $19,300,000 $20,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
43. Jeff Teague $19,000,000 $19,000,000 $19,000,000 $0 $0 $0
44. Kyrie Irving $18,868,626 $20,099,189 $21,329,752 $0 $0 $0
45. Kawhi Leonard $18,868,625 $20,099,188 $21,329,750 $0 $0 $0
46. Jimmy Butler $18,696,918 $19,841,627 $19,841,627 $0 $0 $0
47. Allen Crabbe $18,500,000 $19,332,500 $18,500,000 $0 $0 $0
48. John Wall $18,063,850 $19,169,800 $37,800,000 $40,824,000 $43,848,000
48. DeMarcus Cousins $18,063,850 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
50. Enes Kanter $17,884,176 $18,622,514 $0 $0 $0 $0
50. Greg Monroe $17,884,176 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
52. Wesley Matthews $17,884,175 $18,622,513 $0 $0 $0 $0
53. Dwyane Wade $17,878,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
54. Klay Thompson $17,826,150 $18,988,725 $0 $0 $0 $0
55. Joakim Noah $17,765,000 $18,530,000 $19,295,000 $0 $0 $0
56. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $17,745,894 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
57. Luol Deng $17,190,000 $18,000,000 $18,810,000 $0 $0 $0
58. Evan Turner $17,131,148 $17,868,853 $18,606,556 $0 $0 $0
59. Goran Dragic $17,000,450 $18,109,175 $19,217,900 $0 $0 $0
60. Bismack Biyombo $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $0 $0 $0
60. Evan Fournier $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $17,000,000 $0 $0
62. Kent Bazemore $16,910,112 $18,089,888 $19,269,663 $0 $0 $0
63. Tim Hardaway Jr $16,500,000 $17,325,000 $18,150,000 $18,975,000 $0 $0
64. Tristan Thompson $16,400,000 $17,469,565 $18,539,130 $0 $0 $0
64. Draymond Green $16,400,000 $17,469,565 $18,539,130 $0 $0 $0
66. Reggie Jackson $16,000,000 $17,043,478 $18,086,956 $0 $0 $0
66. Pau Gasol $16,000,000 $16,800,000 $16,000,000 $0 $0 $0
66. Ian Mahinmi $16,000,000 $16,000,000 $16,000,000 $0 $0 $0
66. Tobias Harris $16,000,000 $14,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
70. Dennis Schroeder $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $15,500,000 $0 $0
71. Jonas Valanciunas $15,460,675 $16,539,326 $17,617,976 $0 $0 $0
72. Tony Parker $15,453,126 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
73. Timofey Mozgov $15,280,000 $16,000,000 $16,720,000 $0 $0 $0
74. Jamal Crawford $15,270,762 $6,848,626 $0 $0 $0 $0
75. Andre Iguodala $14,814,815 $16,000,000 $17,185,185 $0 $0 $0
76. DeMarre Carroll $14,800,000 $15,400,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
77. Eric Bledsoe $14,500,000 $15,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
78. Gorgui Dieng $14,112,360 $15,170,787 $16,229,213 $17,287,640 $0 $0
79. Ricky Rubio $14,100,000 $14,800,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
79. Khris Middleton $14,100,000 $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $0 $0 $0
81. Mason Plumlee $14,041,096 $12,917,808 $14,041,096 $0 $0 $0
82. Taj Gibson $14,000,000 $14,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
83. Robin Lopez $13,788,500 $14,357,750 $0 $0 $0 $0
84. JR Smith $13,760,000 $14,720,000 $15,680,000 $0 $0 $0
85. James Johnson $13,734,000 $14,420,700 $15,107,400 $15,794,100 $0 $0
86. Joe Ingles $13,636,364 $12,545,455 $11,454,546 $10,363,637 $0 $0
87. Brandon Knight $13,618,750 $14,631,250 $15,643,750 $0 $0 $0
88. Marvin Williams $13,168,750 $14,087,500 $15,006,250 $0 $0 $0
89. Tyson Chandler $13,000,000 $13,585,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
89. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $13,000,000 $0 $0 $0
91. Eric Gordon $12,943,020 $13,500,375 $14,057,730 $0 $0 $0
92. Kenneth Faried $12,921,348 $13,764,045 $0 $0 $0 $0
92. Thaddeus Young $12,921,348 $13,764,045 $0 $0 $0 $0
94. Marcin Gortat $12,782,609 $13,565,218 $0 $0 $0 $0
95. Cody Zeller $12,584,270 $13,528,090 $14,471,910 $15,415,730 $0 $0
96. Nikola Mirotic $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
97. Miles Plumlee $12,400,000 $12,400,000 $12,400,000 $0 $0 $0
98. Zach Randolph $12,307,692 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
99. Nikola Vucevic $12,250,000 $12,750,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
100. Solomon Hill $12,236,535 $12,763,467 $13,290,395 $0 $0 $0
101. Dion Waiters $12,100,000 $12,705,000 $13,310,000 $0 $0 $0
102. Wilson Chandler $12,016,854 $12,800,562 $0 $0 $0 $0
103. Jeremy Lin $12,000,000 $12,516,746 $0 $0 $0 $0
103. Kemba Walker $12,000,000 $12,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
103. Derrick Favors $12,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
106. Austin Rivers $11,825,000 $12,650,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
107. Courtney Lee $11,747,890 $12,253,780 $12,759,670 $0 $0 $0
108. Nikola Pekovic $11,600,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
109. Jordan Clarkson $11,562,500 $12,500,000 $13,437,500 $0 $0 $0
110. John Henson $11,422,536 $10,577,466 $9,732,396 $0 $0 $0
111. Amir Johnson $11,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
112. Alec Burks $10,845,506 $11,536,515 $0 $0 $0 $0
113. Patrick Mills $10,714,286 $11,571,429 $12,428,571 $13,285,714 $0 $0
114. Kelly Olynyk $10,607,169 $11,137,527 $11,667,885 $12,198,243 $0 $0
115. Omer Asik $10,595,505 $11,286,516 $11,977,527 $0 $0 $0
116. Joe Johnson $10,505,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
117. Bojan Bogdanovic $10,500,000 $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
117. Mirza Teletovic $10,500,000 $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
117. Terrence Ross $10,500,000 $10,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
120. Jon Leuer $10,497,319 $10,002,681 $9,508,043 $0 $0 $0
121. Iman Shumpert $10,337,079 $11,011,234 $0 $0 $0 $0
122. Moe Harkless $10,162,922 $10,837,079 $11,511,234 $0 $0 $0
123. Darren Collison $10,000,000 $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
123. Danny Green $10,000,000 $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
123. Jared Dudley $10,000,000 $9,530,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
126. Meyers Leonard $9,904,495 $10,595,506 $11,286,515 $0 $0 $0
127. Tony Snell $9,821,429 $10,607,143 $11,392,857 $12,178,571 $0 $0
128. Al Jefferson $9,769,821 $10,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
129. Matthew Dellavedova $9,607,500 $9,607,500 $9,607,500 $0 $0 $0
130. Bogdan Bogdanovic $9,470,614 $9,000,000 $8,529,386 $0 $0 $0
131. Andre Roberson $9,259,260 $10,000,000 $10,740,740 $0 $0 $0
132. Trevor Booker $9,125,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
133. Dwight Powell $9,003,125 $9,631,250 $10,259,375 $0 $0 $0
134. Jerryd Bayless $9,000,000 $8,575,916 $0 $0 $0 $0
135. Avery Bradley $8,808,989 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
136. JaMychal Green $8,533,333 $7,866,667 $0 $0 $0 $0
137. E'Twaun Moore $8,445,024 $8,808,685 $8,664,928 $0 $0 $0
138. Rudy Gay $8,406,000 $8,826,300 $0 $0 $0 $0
139. Kosta Koufos $8,393,000 $8,739,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
140. Markieff Morris $8,000,000 $8,600,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
140. Garrett Temple $8,000,000 $8,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
142. CJ Miles $7,936,509 $8,333,333 $8,730,158 $0 $0 $0
143. Cristiano Felicio $7,843,500 $8,470,980 $8,156,500 $7,529,020 $0 $0
144. Shaun Livingston $7,692,308 $8,307,692 $7,692,308 $0 $0 $0
145. Cory Joseph $7,630,000 $7,945,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
146. PJ Tucker $7,590,035 $7,959,537 $8,349,039 $7,969,537 $0 $0
147. Corey Brewer $7,579,366 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
148. Andrew Wiggins $7,574,322
149. Darrell Arthur $7,464,912 $7,464,912 $0 $0 $0 $0
150. Channing Frye $7,420,912 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
151. Trevor Ariza $7,400,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
152. Al-Farouq Aminu $7,319,035 $6,957,105 $0 $0 $0 $0
153. Cole Aldrich $7,300,000 $6,956,021 $0 $0 $0 $0
154. DJ Augustin $7,250,000 $7,250,000 $7,250,000 $0 $0 $0
155. Markelle Fultz $7,026,240 $8,339,880 $9,745,200 $12,288,697 $15,975,306 $0
156. Kyle Korver $7,000,000 $7,560,000 $7,500,000 $0 $0 $0
156. Jeremy Lamb $7,000,000 $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
156. Louis Williams $7,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
159. Jameer Nelson $6,998,920 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
160. Jae Crowder $6,796,117 $7,305,825 $7,815,533 $0 $0 $0
161. Jabari Parker $6,782,392 $7,375,851 $0 $0 $0 $0
162. Langston Galloway $6,666,667 $7,000,000 $7,333,333 $0 $0 $0
163. Lance Thomas $6,655,325 $7,119,650 $7,583,975 $0 $0 $0
164. Marco Belinelli $6,606,060 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
165. Matt Barnes $6,400,625 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
166. Ed Davis $6,352,531 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
167. Brandon Ingram $6,347,310 $7,484,256 $10,534,953 $9,481,458 $0 $0
168. Jonathon Simmons $6,300,000 $6,000,000 $5,700,000 $0 $0 $0
168. Rajon Rondo $6,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
170. Lonzo Ball $6,286,560 $7,461,960 $8,719,320 $11,003,782 $14,359,935 $0
171. Wayne Ellington $6,270,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
172. Isaiah Thomas $6,261,394 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
173. Karl-Anthony Towns $6,216,840 $7,839,435 $10,191,265 $0 $0 $0
174. Ben Simmons $6,168,840 $6,434,520 $8,113,929 $10,548,108 $0 $0
175. Joel Embiid $6,100,266
176. Josh McRoberts $6,021,175 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
177. Dewayne Dedmon $6,000,000 $6,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
177. Milos Teodosic $6,000,000 $6,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
177. Ishmael Smith $6,000,000 $6,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
177. Shelvin Mack $6,000,000 $6,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
177. Alan Williams $6,000,000 $5,520,000 $5,520,000 $0 $0 $0
177. Ersan Ilyasova $6,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
183. Brandan Wright $5,955,760 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
184. Boban Marjanovic $5,881,260 $9,490,740 $0 $0 $0 $0
184. Wesley Johnson $5,881,260 $6,134,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
186. Tyler Johnson $5,821,260 $19,245,370 $19,245,370 $0 $0 $0
187. Alex Abrines $5,725,000 $5,455,236 $0 $0 $0 $0
188. Jayson Tatum $5,645,400 $6,700,800 $7,830,000 $9,897,120 $12,985,021 $0
189. D'Angelo Russell $5,562,360 $7,019,698 $9,160,705 $0 $0 $0
190. Josh Smith $5,514,806 $5,331,729 $5,331,729 $0 $0 $0
191. Patrick Beverley $5,513,514 $5,027,028 $0 $0 $0 $0
192. Aaron Gordon $5,504,419 $7,260,329 $0 $0 $0 $0
193. Deron Williams $5,474,787 $5,474,787 $5,474,787 $0 $0 $0
194. Arron Afflalo $5,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
195. Anthony Tolliver $5,290,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
196. Thabo Sefolosha $5,250,000 $5,250,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
197. Jason Smith $5,225,000 $5,450,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
198. Ben McLemore $5,200,000 $5,460,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
199. Patrick Patterson $5,192,000 $5,451,600 $5,711,200 $0 $0 $0
199. Nick Young $5,192,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
201. Josh Jackson $5,090,040 $6,041,520 $7,059,480 $8,930,242 $11,778,989 $0
202. Marcus Morris $5,000,000 $5,375,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
202. Mike Muscala $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
202. Dirk Nowitzki $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
202. Larry Sanders $5,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
206. Jahlil Okafor $4,995,120 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
207. Dante Exum $4,992,385 $6,619,903 $0 $0 $0 $0
208. Alexis Ajinca $4,961,798 $5,285,394 $0 $0 $0 $0
209. Jaylen Brown $4,956,480 $5,169,960 $6,534,829 $8,573,696 $0 $0
210. Richard Jefferson $4,828,652 $2,612,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
211. Kyle Singler $4,666,500 $4,996,000 $5,333,500 $0 $0 $0
212. De'Aaron Fox $4,609,200 $5,470,920 $6,392,760 $8,099,627 $10,740,105 $0
213. Marcus Smart $4,538,019 $6,053,718 $0 $0 $0 $0
214. Kristaps Porzingis $4,503,600 $5,697,054 $7,514,414 $0 $0 $0
215. Justin Holiday $4,500,000 $4,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
216. Dragan Bender $4,468,800 $4,661,280 $5,896,519 $7,777,508 $0 $0
217. Devin Harris $4,402,546 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
218. Ron Baker $4,328,000 $4,544,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
219. Aron Baynes $4,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
220. Nerlens Noel $4,187,599 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
220. Alex Len $4,187,599 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
222. Jonathan Isaac $4,186,320 $4,969,080 $5,806,440 $7,362,565 $9,821,662 $0
223. Lance Stephenson $4,180,000 $4,360,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
224. Julius Randle $4,149,242 $5,564,134 $0 $0 $0 $0
225. Kyle O'Quinn $4,087,500 $4,256,250 $0 $0 $0 $0
226. Mario Hezonja $4,078,320 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
227. Kris Dunn $4,046,760 $4,221,000 $5,348,007 $7,091,457 $0 $0
228. Noah Vonleh $4,031,018 $4,749,590 $0 $0 $0 $0
229. Jonas Jerebko $4,000,000 $4,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
230. Nemanja Bjelica $3,950,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
231. Jose Juan Barea $3,903,900 $3,710,850 $0 $0 $0 $0
232. Jamal Murray $3,858,618 $4,549,740 $6,444,882 $5,960,404 $0 $0
233. Quincy Pondexter $3,853,931 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
234. Lauri Markkanen $3,821,640 $4,536,120 $5,300,400 $6,731,508 $9,026,952 $0
235. Nik Stauskas $3,807,146 $5,132,033 $0 $0 $0 $0
236. Willie Cauley-Stein $3,704,160 $4,696,874 $6,265,631 $0 $0 $0
237. Paul Pierce $3,679,840 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
238. Buddy Hield $3,675,480 $3,833,760 $4,861,207 $6,484,851 $0 $0
239. Will Barton $3,533,333 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
240. Frank Ntilikina $3,501,120 $4,155,720 $4,855,800 $6,176,578 $8,326,027 $0
241. Lavoy Allen $3,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
242. Nenê $3,477,600 $3,651,480 $4,825,360 $0 $0 $0
242. Zaza Pachulia $3,477,600 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
244. Troy Daniels $3,408,520 $3,258,539 $0 $0 $0 $0
245. Emmanuel Mudiay $3,381,480 $4,294,479 $5,758,897 $0 $0 $0
246. Elfrid Payton $3,332,340 $4,538,647 $0 $0 $0 $0
247. Doug McDermott $3,294,994 $4,510,846 $0 $0 $0 $0
248. Jodie Meeks $3,290,000 $3,454,500 $0 $0 $0 $0
248. Tarik Black $3,290,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
248. Tyreke Evans $3,290,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
251. Dennis Smith $3,218,280 $3,819,960 $4,463,640 $5,686,677 $7,705,448 $0
252. Zach LaVine $3,202,217 $4,428,666 $0 $0 $0 $0
253. Ekpe Udoh $3,200,000 $3,360,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
254. TJ Warren $3,152,930 $11,750,000 $10,810,000 $11,750,000 $12,690,000 $0
255. Stanley Johnson $3,097,800 $3,940,401 $5,311,660 $0 $0 $0
256. Thon Maker $3,086,784 $3,639,636 $5,175,983 $4,861,853 $0 $0
257. Marquese Chriss $3,073,800 $3,206,160 $4,078,235 $5,497,461 $0 $0
258. Zach Collins $3,057,240 $3,628,920 $4,240,200 $5,406,255 $7,363,319 $0
259. Seth Curry $3,028,410 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
259. James Ennis $3,028,410 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
259. Mindaugas Kuzminskas $3,028,410 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
262. Tomas Satoransky $3,000,000 $3,129,187 $0 $0 $0 $0
263. Jusuf Nurkic $2,947,304 $4,140,963 $0 $0 $0 $0
263. Lucas Nogueira $2,947,304 $4,140,963 $0 $0 $0 $0
265. Malik Monk $2,904,480 $3,447,480 $4,028,400 $5,345,687 $7,318,245 $0
266. Frank Kaminsky $2,847,600 $3,627,842 $4,915,726 $0 $0 $0
267. Andrew Nicholson $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429 $2,844,429
268. Jakob Poeltl $2,825,640 $2,947,320 $3,754,885 $5,087,870 $0 $0
269. Dario Saric $2,785,944 $3,284,892 $4,526,581 $6,228,575 $0 $0
270. Luke Kennard $2,759,280 $3,275,280 $3,827,160 $5,273,826 $7,256,785 $0
271. Justise Winslow $2,705,040 $3,448,926 $4,697,437 $0 $0 $0
272. Michael Carter-Williams $2,700,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
273. Cedi Osman $2,642,857 $2,775,000 $2,907,143 $0 $0 $0
274. Donovan Mitchell $2,621,280 $3,111,480 $3,635,760 $5,195,501 $7,185,378 $0
275. Gary Harris $2,550,055 $16,517,857 $17,839,286 $19,160,714 $20,482,143 $0
276. Domantas Sabonis $2,550,000 $2,659,800 $3,529,554 $4,831,960 $0 $0
277. Manu Ginobili $2,500,000 $2,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
277. Malcolm Delaney $2,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
277. Reggie Bullock $2,500,000 $2,500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
280. Bam Adebayo $2,490,360 $2,955,840 $3,454,080 $5,115,492 $7,115,650 $0
281. Myles Turner $2,483,040 $3,294,994 $4,510,846 $0 $0 $0
282. Bruno Caboclo $2,451,224 $3,512,604 $0 $0 $0 $0
283. Ronnie Price $2,442,455 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
284. Trey Lyles $2,441,400 $3,364,249 $3,706,357 $0 $0 $0
285. Taurean Prince $2,422,560 $2,526,840 $3,481,985 $4,791,212 $0 $0
286. Rodney Hood $2,386,864 $3,472,887 $0 $0 $0 $0
287. Justin Jackson $2,365,560 $2,807,880 $3,280,920 $5,029,650 $7,031,451 $0
288. Shabazz Napier $2,361,359 $3,452,308 $0 $0 $0 $0
289. Clint Capela $2,334,528 $3,429,421 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Jose Calderon $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. David West $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Andrew Bogut $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Udonis Haslem $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Jason Terry $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Jarrett Jack $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Ramon Sessions $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Nick Collison $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
290. Raymond Felton $2,328,652 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
299. Devin Booker $2,319,360 $3,314,365 $4,583,766 $0 $0 $0
300. Georgios Papagiannis $2,301,360 $2,400,480 $3,430,285 $4,744,085 $0 $0
301. Dante Cunningham $2,300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
302. Guerschon Yabusele $2,247,480 $2,667,600 $3,117,240 $4,781,846 $6,718,494 $0
302. Justin Patton $2,247,480 $2,667,600 $3,117,240 $4,781,846 $6,718,494 $0
304. Monta Ellis $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $2,245,400 $0
305. Cameron Payne $2,203,440 $3,263,294 $4,539,242 $0 $0 $0
306. Denzel Valentine $2,186,400 $2,280,600 $3,377,568 $4,698,197 $0 $0
307. Rashad Vaughn $2,172,396 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
308. Kyle Anderson $2,151,704 $3,227,556 $0 $0 $0 $0
309. DJ Wilson $2,135,040 $2,534,280 $2,961,120 $4,548,280 $6,422,172 $0
310. Jeff Green $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Derrick Rose $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. JaVale McGee $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Luc Mbah a Moute $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Damien Wilkins $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Aaron Brooks $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Michael Beasley $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
310. Marreese Speights $2,116,955 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
318. Omri Casspi $2,106,470 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
319. Mario Chalmers $2,106,407 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
320. Darius Miller $2,100,000 $2,205,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
321. Kelly Oubre $2,093,040 $3,208,630 $4,485,665 $0 $0 $0
322. Juan Hernangomez $2,076,840 $2,166,360 $3,321,029 $4,642,799 $0 $0
323. TJ Leaf $2,028,360 $2,407,560 $2,813,280 $4,326,825 $6,139,764 $0
324. Spencer Hawes $2,007,058 $2,007,058 $2,007,058 $0 $0 $0
325. Tim Frazier $2,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
326. Terry Rozier $1,988,520 $3,050,389 $4,285,797 $0 $0 $0
327. Luke Babbitt $1,974,159 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
328. John Collins $1,936,920 $2,299,080 $2,686,560 $4,137,302 $5,899,793 $0
329. Wade Baldwin $1,874,400 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
330. Harry Giles $1,859,400 $2,207,040 $2,578,800 $3,976,510 $5,698,338 $0
331. Sam Dekker $1,794,600 $2,760,094 $3,916,574 $0 $0 $0
332. Terrance Ferguson $1,785,000 $2,118,840 $2,475,840 $3,944,013 $5,683,323 $0
333. Henry Ellenson $1,780,800 $1,857,480 $2,856,804 $4,053,805 $0 $0
334. Eric Moreland $1,740,000 $1,833,000 $1,915,000 $0 $0 $0
335. Jerian Grant $1,713,840 $2,639,313 $3,763,661 $0 $0 $0
336. Jarrett Allen $1,713,720 $2,034,120 $2,376,840 $3,909,902 $5,661,538 $0
337. Quincy Acy $1,709,538 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
337. Tyler Zeller $1,709,538 $1,933,941 $0 $0 $0 $0
337. Jordan Crawford $1,709,538 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
337. Mike Scott $1,709,538 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
341. Malik Beasley $1,700,640 $1,773,840 $2,731,713 $3,895,423 $0 $0
342. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson $1,674,078 $3,211,464 $3,594,369 $0 $0 $0
343. Delon Wright $1,645,200 $2,536,898 $3,635,375 $0 $0 $0
343. Ante Zizic $1,645,200 $1,952,760 $2,281,800 $3,872,214 $5,634,072 $0
343. OG Anunoby $1,645,200 $1,952,760 $2,281,800 $3,872,215 $5,634,072 $0
346. Caris LeVert $1,632,480 $1,702,800 $2,625,717 $3,762,653 $0 $0
347. Mike Dunleavy $1,600,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
348. Timothe Luwawu $1,594,590 $1,880,268 $3,288,588 $3,698,397 $0 $0
349. Justin Anderson $1,579,440 $2,516,047 $3,625,625 $0 $0 $0
349. Tyler Lydon $1,579,440 $1,874,640 $2,190,720 $3,831,569 $5,601,754 $0
351. Robert Covington $1,577,230 $16,698,103 $10,464,092 $11,301,219 $12,138,345 $12,975,471
351. DeAndre Liggins $1,577,230 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
351. Shabazz Muhammad $1,577,230 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
351. Ian Clark $1,577,230 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
355. DeAndre Bembry $1,567,200 $1,634,640 $2,603,981 $3,752,337 $0 $0
356. Spencer Dinwiddie $1,524,305 $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Julyan Stone $1,524,305 $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Joffrey Lauvergne $1,524,305 $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Shane Larkin $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Joe Harris $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Sean Kilpatrick $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Johnny O'Bryant $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Bobby Brown $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Glenn Robinson III $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Tyler Ennis $1,524,305 $1,656,092 $0 $0 $0 $0
356. Jerami Grant $1,524,305 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
367. Bobby Portis $1,516,320 $2,494,346 $3,611,813 $0 $0 $0
368. Malachi Richardson $1,504,560 $1,569,360 $2,581,597 $3,738,152 $0 $0
369. Josh Richardson $1,471,382 $9,367,200 $10,116,576 $10,865,952 $11,615,328 $0
369. Norman Powell $1,471,382 $9,367,200 $10,116,576 $10,865,952 $11,615,328 $0
369. Tyus Jones $1,471,382 $2,444,052 $3,573,204 $0 $0 $0
369. Jarell Martin $1,471,382 $2,416,221 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Larry Nance Jr $1,471,382 $2,272,390 $3,369,955 $0 $0 $0
369. Troy Williams $1,471,382 $1,600,520 $1,734,954 $0 $0 $0
369. Salah Mejri $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Nikola Jokic $1,471,382 $1,600,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Kevon Looney $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Montrezl Harrell $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Willie Reed $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Tony Allen $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Josh Huestis $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Richaun Holmes $1,471,382 $1,600,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. TJ McConnell $1,471,382 $1,600,520 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Pat Connaughton $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Raul Neto $1,471,382 $1,839,228 $0 $0 $0 $0
369. Chris McCullough $1,471,382 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
387. Furkan Korkmaz $1,465,920 $1,740,000 $2,033,160 $3,665,787 $5,410,702 $0
387. Caleb Swanigan $1,465,920 $1,740,000 $2,033,160 $3,665,787 $5,410,702 $0
389. Willy Hernangomez $1,435,750 $1,496,500 $1,557,250 $0 $0 $0
390. Kyle Kuzma $1,423,560 $1,689,840 $1,974,600 $3,562,178 $5,282,711 $0
391. Tony Bradley $1,414,920 $1,679,520 $1,962,360 $3,542,060 $5,277,669 $0
392. Derrick White $1,404,600 $1,667,160 $1,948,080 $3,516,284 $5,274,427 $0
393. Josh Hart $1,394,520 $1,655,160 $1,934,160 $3,491,159 $5,236,738 $0
394. Brice Johnson $1,331,160 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Isaiah Taylor $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Damian Jones $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $2,305,057 $3,457,585 $0 $0
395. Chinanu Onuaku $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Deyonta Davis $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Wayne Selden $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Rodney McGruder $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Malcolm Brogdon $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Tyler Ulis $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $1,676,735 $0 $0 $0
395. Jake Layman $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Skal Labissiere $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $2,338,846 $3,484,881 $0 $0
395. Dejounte Murray $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $2,321,735 $3,482,603 $0 $0
395. Pascal Siakam $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $2,351,838 $3,487,776 $0 $0
395. Diamond Stone $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Isaiah Whitehead $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $1,676,735 $0 $0 $0
395. Treveon Graham $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. David Nwaba $1,312,611 $1,744,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Paul Zipser $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $1,676,735 $0 $0 $0
395. Yogi Ferrell $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Dorian Finney-Smith $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Patrick McCaw $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Ivica Zubac $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Andrew Harrison $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. AJ Hammons $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Okaro White $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Marcus Georges-Hunt $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Cheick Diallo $1,312,611 $1,544,951 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Chasson Randle $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Davis Bertans $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Bryn Forbes $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Fred VanVleet $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
395. Sheldon Mac $1,312,611 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
426. Semi Ojeleye $1,291,892 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0
427. Livio Jean-Charles $1,242,240 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
428. Frank Mason $1,184,385 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
429. Abdel Nader $1,167,333 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0
430. Damyean Dotson $1,100,000 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
431. Wesley Iwundu $1,050,000 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
432. Justin Hamilton $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0
432. CJ Watson $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
432. Gerald Henderson $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
432. Festus Ezeli $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
436. Ivan Rabb $950,000 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
436. Rade Zagorac $950,000 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
436. Ike Anigbogu $950,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Tyler Dorsey $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Daniel Theis $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Jordan Bell $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Zhou Qi $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0
439. Jawun Evans $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
439. Sindarius Thornwell $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
439. Dillon Brooks $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
439. Frank Jackson $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
439. Dakari Johnson $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Davon Reed $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $1,752,950 $0 $0
439. Brandon Paul $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Royce O'Neale $815,615 $1,378,242 $1,618,520 $0 $0 $0
439. Maxi Kleber $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Thomas Bryant $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Khem Birch $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Alfonzo McKinnie $815,615 $1,378,242 $0 $0 $0 $0
439. Devin Robinson $815,615 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
456. Jeff Withey $593,780 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
457. Michael Gbinije $500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
457. Leandro Barbosa $500,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
459. Kay Felder $474,616 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
460. Joel Bolomboy $452,625 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
461. Nicolas Brussino $393,041 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
462. Derrick Jones $385,625 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
463. Cameron Oliver $300,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
464. Alex Caruso $282,360 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
465. Gary Payton II $215,898 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
465. Eric Griffin $215,898 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
465. Nate Wolters $215,898 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
468. Demetrius Jackson $167,857 $92,857 $92,857 $92,857 $92,857 $92,857
469. Antonius Cleveland $158,325 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
470. Carrick Felix $140,901 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
471. Quinn Cook $100,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
471. Georges Niang $100,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
471. KJ McDaniels $100,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Tyler Cavanaugh $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Gian Clavell $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Derrick Walton $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Luke Kornet $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Adreian Payne $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. James Michael McAdoo $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
474. Alec Peters $75,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
481. Jeremy Evans $50,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
481. Milton Doyle $50,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
481. VJ Beachem $50,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
481. Bronson Koenig $50,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
481. Daniel Ochefu $50,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0