Key: Player Option / Team Option / Qualifying Offer / Two-Way Contract
|Player
|2017/18
|2018/19
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2021/22
|2022/23
|1.
|Stephen Curry
|$34,682,550
|$37,457,154
|$40,231,758
|$43,006,362
|$45,780,966
|$0
|2.
|LeBron James
|$33,285,709
|$35,607,968
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|3.
|Paul Millsap
|$30,769,231
|$29,230,769
|$30,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|4.
|Gordon Hayward
|$29,727,900
|$31,214,295
|$32,700,690
|$34,187,085
|$0
|$0
|5.
|Blake Griffin
|$29,512,900
|$31,873,932
|$34,234,964
|$36,595,996
|$38,957,028
|$0
|6.
|Kyle Lowry
|$28,703,704
|$31,000,000
|$33,296,296
|$0
|$0
|$0
|7.
|Mike Conley
|$28,530,608
|$30,521,115
|$32,511,623
|$34,502,130
|$0
|$0
|8.
|James Harden
|$28,299,399
|$30,421,854
|8.
|Russell Westbrook
|$28,299,399
|10.
|DeMar DeRozan
|$27,739,975
|$27,739,975
|$27,739,975
|$27,739,975
|$0
|$0
|11.
|Al Horford
|$27,734,405
|$28,928,710
|$30,123,015
|$0
|$0
|$0
|12.
|Carmelo Anthony
|$26,243,760
|$27,928,140
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|13.
|Damian Lillard
|$26,153,057
|$27,977,689
|$29,802,321
|$31,626,953
|$0
|$0
|14.
|Jrue Holiday
|$25,686,667
|$26,131,111
|$26,131,111
|$26,131,111
|$27,020,000
|$0
|15.
|Chris Bosh
|$25,289,390
|$26,837,720
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16.
|Kevin Durant
|$25,000,000
|$26,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17.
|Otto Porter
|$24,773,250
|$26,011,913
|$27,250,576
|$28,489,239
|$0
|$0
|18.
|Chris Paul
|$24,268,959
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|19.
|CJ McCollum
|$23,962,573
|$25,759,766
|$27,556,959
|$29,354,152
|$0
|$0
|20.
|Anthony Davis
|$23,775,506
|$25,434,263
|$27,093,019
|$28,751,775
|$0
|$0
|20.
|Andre Drummond
|$23,775,506
|$25,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$28,751,774
|$0
|$0
|20.
|Bradley Beal
|$23,775,506
|$25,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$28,751,774
|$0
|$0
|20.
|Hassan Whiteside
|$23,775,506
|$24,434,262
|$27,093,018
|$0
|$0
|$0
|24.
|Dwight Howard
|$23,500,000
|$23,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25.
|Harrison Barnes
|$23,112,004
|$24,107,258
|$25,102,512
|$0
|$0
|$0
|25.
|Chandler Parsons
|$23,112,004
|$24,107,258
|$25,102,512
|$0
|$0
|$0
|27.
|JJ Redick
|$23,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|Kevin Love
|$22,642,350
|$24,119,025
|$25,595,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|DeAndre Jordan
|$22,642,350
|$24,119,025
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|Marc Gasol
|$22,642,350
|$24,119,025
|$25,595,700
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28.
|Brook Lopez
|$22,642,350
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|32.
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|$22,471,911
|$24,157,304
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|32.
|Steven Adams
|$22,471,911
|$24,157,304
|$25,842,697
|$27,528,088
|$0
|$0
|34.
|Nicolas Batum
|$22,434,783
|$24,000,000
|$25,565,217
|$27,130,434
|$0
|$0
|35.
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|$21,461,010
|$22,347,015
|$26,000,000
|$24,000,000
|$0
|$0
|36.
|Rudy Gobert
|$21,224,719
|$22,741,573
|$24,258,427
|$25,775,281
|$0
|$0
|37.
|Victor Oladipo
|$21,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$21,000,000
|$0
|$0
|38.
|Danilo Gallinari
|$20,559,599
|$21,587,579
|$22,615,559
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39.
|Serge Ibaka
|$20,061,729
|$21,666,667
|$23,271,604
|$0
|$0
|$0
|40.
|George Hill
|$20,000,000
|$19,000,000
|$18,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|41.
|Ryan Anderson
|$19,578,455
|$20,421,546
|$21,264,637
|$0
|$0
|$0
|42.
|Paul George
|$19,300,000
|$20,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|43.
|Jeff Teague
|$19,000,000
|$19,000,000
|$19,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44.
|Kyrie Irving
|$18,868,626
|$20,099,189
|$21,329,752
|$0
|$0
|$0
|45.
|Kawhi Leonard
|$18,868,625
|$20,099,188
|$21,329,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|46.
|Jimmy Butler
|$18,696,918
|$19,841,627
|$19,841,627
|$0
|$0
|$0
|47.
|Allen Crabbe
|$18,500,000
|$19,332,500
|$18,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48.
|John Wall
|$18,063,850
|$19,169,800
|$37,800,000
|$40,824,000
|$43,848,000
|48.
|DeMarcus Cousins
|$18,063,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50.
|Enes Kanter
|$17,884,176
|$18,622,514
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|50.
|Greg Monroe
|$17,884,176
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52.
|Wesley Matthews
|$17,884,175
|$18,622,513
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|53.
|Dwyane Wade
|$17,878,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54.
|Klay Thompson
|$17,826,150
|$18,988,725
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|55.
|Joakim Noah
|$17,765,000
|$18,530,000
|$19,295,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|56.
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|$17,745,894
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|57.
|Luol Deng
|$17,190,000
|$18,000,000
|$18,810,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|58.
|Evan Turner
|$17,131,148
|$17,868,853
|$18,606,556
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59.
|Goran Dragic
|$17,000,450
|$18,109,175
|$19,217,900
|$0
|$0
|$0
|60.
|Bismack Biyombo
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|60.
|Evan Fournier
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$17,000,000
|$0
|$0
|62.
|Kent Bazemore
|$16,910,112
|$18,089,888
|$19,269,663
|$0
|$0
|$0
|63.
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|$16,500,000
|$17,325,000
|$18,150,000
|$18,975,000
|$0
|$0
|64.
|Tristan Thompson
|$16,400,000
|$17,469,565
|$18,539,130
|$0
|$0
|$0
|64.
|Draymond Green
|$16,400,000
|$17,469,565
|$18,539,130
|$0
|$0
|$0
|66.
|Reggie Jackson
|$16,000,000
|$17,043,478
|$18,086,956
|$0
|$0
|$0
|66.
|Pau Gasol
|$16,000,000
|$16,800,000
|$16,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|66.
|Ian Mahinmi
|$16,000,000
|$16,000,000
|$16,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|66.
|Tobias Harris
|$16,000,000
|$14,800,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|70.
|Dennis Schroeder
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$15,500,000
|$0
|$0
|71.
|Jonas Valanciunas
|$15,460,675
|$16,539,326
|$17,617,976
|$0
|$0
|$0
|72.
|Tony Parker
|$15,453,126
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|73.
|Timofey Mozgov
|$15,280,000
|$16,000,000
|$16,720,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|74.
|Jamal Crawford
|$15,270,762
|$6,848,626
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75.
|Andre Iguodala
|$14,814,815
|$16,000,000
|$17,185,185
|$0
|$0
|$0
|76.
|DeMarre Carroll
|$14,800,000
|$15,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77.
|Eric Bledsoe
|$14,500,000
|$15,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|78.
|Gorgui Dieng
|$14,112,360
|$15,170,787
|$16,229,213
|$17,287,640
|$0
|$0
|79.
|Ricky Rubio
|$14,100,000
|$14,800,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|79.
|Khris Middleton
|$14,100,000
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|81.
|Mason Plumlee
|$14,041,096
|$12,917,808
|$14,041,096
|$0
|$0
|$0
|82.
|Taj Gibson
|$14,000,000
|$14,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|83.
|Robin Lopez
|$13,788,500
|$14,357,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|84.
|JR Smith
|$13,760,000
|$14,720,000
|$15,680,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85.
|James Johnson
|$13,734,000
|$14,420,700
|$15,107,400
|$15,794,100
|$0
|$0
|86.
|Joe Ingles
|$13,636,364
|$12,545,455
|$11,454,546
|$10,363,637
|$0
|$0
|87.
|Brandon Knight
|$13,618,750
|$14,631,250
|$15,643,750
|$0
|$0
|$0
|88.
|Marvin Williams
|$13,168,750
|$14,087,500
|$15,006,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89.
|Tyson Chandler
|$13,000,000
|$13,585,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|89.
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$13,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|91.
|Eric Gordon
|$12,943,020
|$13,500,375
|$14,057,730
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92.
|Kenneth Faried
|$12,921,348
|$13,764,045
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92.
|Thaddeus Young
|$12,921,348
|$13,764,045
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|94.
|Marcin Gortat
|$12,782,609
|$13,565,218
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95.
|Cody Zeller
|$12,584,270
|$13,528,090
|$14,471,910
|$15,415,730
|$0
|$0
|96.
|Nikola Mirotic
|$12,500,000
|$12,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|97.
|Miles Plumlee
|$12,400,000
|$12,400,000
|$12,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|98.
|Zach Randolph
|$12,307,692
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|99.
|Nikola Vucevic
|$12,250,000
|$12,750,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|100.
|Solomon Hill
|$12,236,535
|$12,763,467
|$13,290,395
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101.
|Dion Waiters
|$12,100,000
|$12,705,000
|$13,310,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|102.
|Wilson Chandler
|$12,016,854
|$12,800,562
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|103.
|Jeremy Lin
|$12,000,000
|$12,516,746
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|103.
|Kemba Walker
|$12,000,000
|$12,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|103.
|Derrick Favors
|$12,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|106.
|Austin Rivers
|$11,825,000
|$12,650,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|107.
|Courtney Lee
|$11,747,890
|$12,253,780
|$12,759,670
|$0
|$0
|$0
|108.
|Nikola Pekovic
|$11,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|109.
|Jordan Clarkson
|$11,562,500
|$12,500,000
|$13,437,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|110.
|John Henson
|$11,422,536
|$10,577,466
|$9,732,396
|$0
|$0
|$0
|111.
|Amir Johnson
|$11,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|112.
|Alec Burks
|$10,845,506
|$11,536,515
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|113.
|Patrick Mills
|$10,714,286
|$11,571,429
|$12,428,571
|$13,285,714
|$0
|$0
|114.
|Kelly Olynyk
|$10,607,169
|$11,137,527
|$11,667,885
|$12,198,243
|$0
|$0
|115.
|Omer Asik
|$10,595,505
|$11,286,516
|$11,977,527
|$0
|$0
|$0
|116.
|Joe Johnson
|$10,505,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117.
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|$10,500,000
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117.
|Mirza Teletovic
|$10,500,000
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|117.
|Terrence Ross
|$10,500,000
|$10,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|120.
|Jon Leuer
|$10,497,319
|$10,002,681
|$9,508,043
|$0
|$0
|$0
|121.
|Iman Shumpert
|$10,337,079
|$11,011,234
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122.
|Moe Harkless
|$10,162,922
|$10,837,079
|$11,511,234
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123.
|Darren Collison
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123.
|Danny Green
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|123.
|Jared Dudley
|$10,000,000
|$9,530,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126.
|Meyers Leonard
|$9,904,495
|$10,595,506
|$11,286,515
|$0
|$0
|$0
|127.
|Tony Snell
|$9,821,429
|$10,607,143
|$11,392,857
|$12,178,571
|$0
|$0
|128.
|Al Jefferson
|$9,769,821
|$10,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|129.
|Matthew Dellavedova
|$9,607,500
|$9,607,500
|$9,607,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|130.
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|$9,470,614
|$9,000,000
|$8,529,386
|$0
|$0
|$0
|131.
|Andre Roberson
|$9,259,260
|$10,000,000
|$10,740,740
|$0
|$0
|$0
|132.
|Trevor Booker
|$9,125,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|133.
|Dwight Powell
|$9,003,125
|$9,631,250
|$10,259,375
|$0
|$0
|$0
|134.
|Jerryd Bayless
|$9,000,000
|$8,575,916
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|135.
|Avery Bradley
|$8,808,989
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|136.
|JaMychal Green
|$8,533,333
|$7,866,667
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|137.
|E'Twaun Moore
|$8,445,024
|$8,808,685
|$8,664,928
|$0
|$0
|$0
|138.
|Rudy Gay
|$8,406,000
|$8,826,300
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139.
|Kosta Koufos
|$8,393,000
|$8,739,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|140.
|Markieff Morris
|$8,000,000
|$8,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|140.
|Garrett Temple
|$8,000,000
|$8,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|142.
|CJ Miles
|$7,936,509
|$8,333,333
|$8,730,158
|$0
|$0
|$0
|143.
|Cristiano Felicio
|$7,843,500
|$8,470,980
|$8,156,500
|$7,529,020
|$0
|$0
|144.
|Shaun Livingston
|$7,692,308
|$8,307,692
|$7,692,308
|$0
|$0
|$0
|145.
|Cory Joseph
|$7,630,000
|$7,945,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|146.
|PJ Tucker
|$7,590,035
|$7,959,537
|$8,349,039
|$7,969,537
|$0
|$0
|147.
|Corey Brewer
|$7,579,366
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|148.
|Andrew Wiggins
|$7,574,322
|149.
|Darrell Arthur
|$7,464,912
|$7,464,912
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|150.
|Channing Frye
|$7,420,912
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|151.
|Trevor Ariza
|$7,400,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|152.
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|$7,319,035
|$6,957,105
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|153.
|Cole Aldrich
|$7,300,000
|$6,956,021
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|154.
|DJ Augustin
|$7,250,000
|$7,250,000
|$7,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|155.
|Markelle Fultz
|$7,026,240
|$8,339,880
|$9,745,200
|$12,288,697
|$15,975,306
|$0
|156.
|Kyle Korver
|$7,000,000
|$7,560,000
|$7,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|156.
|Jeremy Lamb
|$7,000,000
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|156.
|Louis Williams
|$7,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159.
|Jameer Nelson
|$6,998,920
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|160.
|Jae Crowder
|$6,796,117
|$7,305,825
|$7,815,533
|$0
|$0
|$0
|161.
|Jabari Parker
|$6,782,392
|$7,375,851
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|162.
|Langston Galloway
|$6,666,667
|$7,000,000
|$7,333,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|163.
|Lance Thomas
|$6,655,325
|$7,119,650
|$7,583,975
|$0
|$0
|$0
|164.
|Marco Belinelli
|$6,606,060
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|165.
|Matt Barnes
|$6,400,625
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166.
|Ed Davis
|$6,352,531
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|167.
|Brandon Ingram
|$6,347,310
|$7,484,256
|$10,534,953
|$9,481,458
|$0
|$0
|168.
|Jonathon Simmons
|$6,300,000
|$6,000,000
|$5,700,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|168.
|Rajon Rondo
|$6,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|170.
|Lonzo Ball
|$6,286,560
|$7,461,960
|$8,719,320
|$11,003,782
|$14,359,935
|$0
|171.
|Wayne Ellington
|$6,270,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|172.
|Isaiah Thomas
|$6,261,394
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|173.
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|$6,216,840
|$7,839,435
|$10,191,265
|$0
|$0
|$0
|174.
|Ben Simmons
|$6,168,840
|$6,434,520
|$8,113,929
|$10,548,108
|$0
|$0
|175.
|Joel Embiid
|$6,100,266
|176.
|Josh McRoberts
|$6,021,175
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$6,000,000
|$6,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Milos Teodosic
|$6,000,000
|$6,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Ishmael Smith
|$6,000,000
|$6,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Shelvin Mack
|$6,000,000
|$6,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Alan Williams
|$6,000,000
|$5,520,000
|$5,520,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|177.
|Ersan Ilyasova
|$6,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|183.
|Brandan Wright
|$5,955,760
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|184.
|Boban Marjanovic
|$5,881,260
|$9,490,740
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|184.
|Wesley Johnson
|$5,881,260
|$6,134,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|186.
|Tyler Johnson
|$5,821,260
|$19,245,370
|$19,245,370
|$0
|$0
|$0
|187.
|Alex Abrines
|$5,725,000
|$5,455,236
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|188.
|Jayson Tatum
|$5,645,400
|$6,700,800
|$7,830,000
|$9,897,120
|$12,985,021
|$0
|189.
|D'Angelo Russell
|$5,562,360
|$7,019,698
|$9,160,705
|$0
|$0
|$0
|190.
|Josh Smith
|$5,514,806
|$5,331,729
|$5,331,729
|$0
|$0
|$0
|191.
|Patrick Beverley
|$5,513,514
|$5,027,028
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|192.
|Aaron Gordon
|$5,504,419
|$7,260,329
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|193.
|Deron Williams
|$5,474,787
|$5,474,787
|$5,474,787
|$0
|$0
|$0
|194.
|Arron Afflalo
|$5,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|195.
|Anthony Tolliver
|$5,290,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|196.
|Thabo Sefolosha
|$5,250,000
|$5,250,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|197.
|Jason Smith
|$5,225,000
|$5,450,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|198.
|Ben McLemore
|$5,200,000
|$5,460,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|199.
|Patrick Patterson
|$5,192,000
|$5,451,600
|$5,711,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|199.
|Nick Young
|$5,192,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|201.
|Josh Jackson
|$5,090,040
|$6,041,520
|$7,059,480
|$8,930,242
|$11,778,989
|$0
|202.
|Marcus Morris
|$5,000,000
|$5,375,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|202.
|Mike Muscala
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|202.
|Dirk Nowitzki
|$5,000,000
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|202.
|Larry Sanders
|$5,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|206.
|Jahlil Okafor
|$4,995,120
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|207.
|Dante Exum
|$4,992,385
|$6,619,903
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|208.
|Alexis Ajinca
|$4,961,798
|$5,285,394
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|209.
|Jaylen Brown
|$4,956,480
|$5,169,960
|$6,534,829
|$8,573,696
|$0
|$0
|210.
|Richard Jefferson
|$4,828,652
|$2,612,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|211.
|Kyle Singler
|$4,666,500
|$4,996,000
|$5,333,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|212.
|De'Aaron Fox
|$4,609,200
|$5,470,920
|$6,392,760
|$8,099,627
|$10,740,105
|$0
|213.
|Marcus Smart
|$4,538,019
|$6,053,718
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|214.
|Kristaps Porzingis
|$4,503,600
|$5,697,054
|$7,514,414
|$0
|$0
|$0
|215.
|Justin Holiday
|$4,500,000
|$4,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|216.
|Dragan Bender
|$4,468,800
|$4,661,280
|$5,896,519
|$7,777,508
|$0
|$0
|217.
|Devin Harris
|$4,402,546
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|218.
|Ron Baker
|$4,328,000
|$4,544,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|219.
|Aron Baynes
|$4,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|220.
|Nerlens Noel
|$4,187,599
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|220.
|Alex Len
|$4,187,599
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|222.
|Jonathan Isaac
|$4,186,320
|$4,969,080
|$5,806,440
|$7,362,565
|$9,821,662
|$0
|223.
|Lance Stephenson
|$4,180,000
|$4,360,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|224.
|Julius Randle
|$4,149,242
|$5,564,134
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|225.
|Kyle O'Quinn
|$4,087,500
|$4,256,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|226.
|Mario Hezonja
|$4,078,320
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|227.
|Kris Dunn
|$4,046,760
|$4,221,000
|$5,348,007
|$7,091,457
|$0
|$0
|228.
|Noah Vonleh
|$4,031,018
|$4,749,590
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|229.
|Jonas Jerebko
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|230.
|Nemanja Bjelica
|$3,950,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|231.
|Jose Juan Barea
|$3,903,900
|$3,710,850
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|232.
|Jamal Murray
|$3,858,618
|$4,549,740
|$6,444,882
|$5,960,404
|$0
|$0
|233.
|Quincy Pondexter
|$3,853,931
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|234.
|Lauri Markkanen
|$3,821,640
|$4,536,120
|$5,300,400
|$6,731,508
|$9,026,952
|$0
|235.
|Nik Stauskas
|$3,807,146
|$5,132,033
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|236.
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|$3,704,160
|$4,696,874
|$6,265,631
|$0
|$0
|$0
|237.
|Paul Pierce
|$3,679,840
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|238.
|Buddy Hield
|$3,675,480
|$3,833,760
|$4,861,207
|$6,484,851
|$0
|$0
|239.
|Will Barton
|$3,533,333
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|240.
|Frank Ntilikina
|$3,501,120
|$4,155,720
|$4,855,800
|$6,176,578
|$8,326,027
|$0
|241.
|Lavoy Allen
|$3,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|242.
|Nenê
|$3,477,600
|$3,651,480
|$4,825,360
|$0
|$0
|$0
|242.
|Zaza Pachulia
|$3,477,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|244.
|Troy Daniels
|$3,408,520
|$3,258,539
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|245.
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|$3,381,480
|$4,294,479
|$5,758,897
|$0
|$0
|$0
|246.
|Elfrid Payton
|$3,332,340
|$4,538,647
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|247.
|Doug McDermott
|$3,294,994
|$4,510,846
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|248.
|Jodie Meeks
|$3,290,000
|$3,454,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|248.
|Tarik Black
|$3,290,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|248.
|Tyreke Evans
|$3,290,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|251.
|Dennis Smith
|$3,218,280
|$3,819,960
|$4,463,640
|$5,686,677
|$7,705,448
|$0
|252.
|Zach LaVine
|$3,202,217
|$4,428,666
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|253.
|Ekpe Udoh
|$3,200,000
|$3,360,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|254.
|TJ Warren
|$3,152,930
|$11,750,000
|$10,810,000
|$11,750,000
|$12,690,000
|$0
|255.
|Stanley Johnson
|$3,097,800
|$3,940,401
|$5,311,660
|$0
|$0
|$0
|256.
|Thon Maker
|$3,086,784
|$3,639,636
|$5,175,983
|$4,861,853
|$0
|$0
|257.
|Marquese Chriss
|$3,073,800
|$3,206,160
|$4,078,235
|$5,497,461
|$0
|$0
|258.
|Zach Collins
|$3,057,240
|$3,628,920
|$4,240,200
|$5,406,255
|$7,363,319
|$0
|259.
|Seth Curry
|$3,028,410
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|259.
|James Ennis
|$3,028,410
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|259.
|Mindaugas Kuzminskas
|$3,028,410
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|262.
|Tomas Satoransky
|$3,000,000
|$3,129,187
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|263.
|Jusuf Nurkic
|$2,947,304
|$4,140,963
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|263.
|Lucas Nogueira
|$2,947,304
|$4,140,963
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|265.
|Malik Monk
|$2,904,480
|$3,447,480
|$4,028,400
|$5,345,687
|$7,318,245
|$0
|266.
|Frank Kaminsky
|$2,847,600
|$3,627,842
|$4,915,726
|$0
|$0
|$0
|267.
|Andrew Nicholson
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|$2,844,429
|268.
|Jakob Poeltl
|$2,825,640
|$2,947,320
|$3,754,885
|$5,087,870
|$0
|$0
|269.
|Dario Saric
|$2,785,944
|$3,284,892
|$4,526,581
|$6,228,575
|$0
|$0
|270.
|Luke Kennard
|$2,759,280
|$3,275,280
|$3,827,160
|$5,273,826
|$7,256,785
|$0
|271.
|Justise Winslow
|$2,705,040
|$3,448,926
|$4,697,437
|$0
|$0
|$0
|272.
|Michael Carter-Williams
|$2,700,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|273.
|Cedi Osman
|$2,642,857
|$2,775,000
|$2,907,143
|$0
|$0
|$0
|274.
|Donovan Mitchell
|$2,621,280
|$3,111,480
|$3,635,760
|$5,195,501
|$7,185,378
|$0
|275.
|Gary Harris
|$2,550,055
|$16,517,857
|$17,839,286
|$19,160,714
|$20,482,143
|$0
|276.
|Domantas Sabonis
|$2,550,000
|$2,659,800
|$3,529,554
|$4,831,960
|$0
|$0
|277.
|Manu Ginobili
|$2,500,000
|$2,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|277.
|Malcolm Delaney
|$2,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|277.
|Reggie Bullock
|$2,500,000
|$2,500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|280.
|Bam Adebayo
|$2,490,360
|$2,955,840
|$3,454,080
|$5,115,492
|$7,115,650
|$0
|281.
|Myles Turner
|$2,483,040
|$3,294,994
|$4,510,846
|$0
|$0
|$0
|282.
|Bruno Caboclo
|$2,451,224
|$3,512,604
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|283.
|Ronnie Price
|$2,442,455
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|284.
|Trey Lyles
|$2,441,400
|$3,364,249
|$3,706,357
|$0
|$0
|$0
|285.
|Taurean Prince
|$2,422,560
|$2,526,840
|$3,481,985
|$4,791,212
|$0
|$0
|286.
|Rodney Hood
|$2,386,864
|$3,472,887
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|287.
|Justin Jackson
|$2,365,560
|$2,807,880
|$3,280,920
|$5,029,650
|$7,031,451
|$0
|288.
|Shabazz Napier
|$2,361,359
|$3,452,308
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|289.
|Clint Capela
|$2,334,528
|$3,429,421
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Jose Calderon
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|David West
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Andrew Bogut
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Udonis Haslem
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Jason Terry
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Jarrett Jack
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Ramon Sessions
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Nick Collison
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|290.
|Raymond Felton
|$2,328,652
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|299.
|Devin Booker
|$2,319,360
|$3,314,365
|$4,583,766
|$0
|$0
|$0
|300.
|Georgios Papagiannis
|$2,301,360
|$2,400,480
|$3,430,285
|$4,744,085
|$0
|$0
|301.
|Dante Cunningham
|$2,300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|302.
|Guerschon Yabusele
|$2,247,480
|$2,667,600
|$3,117,240
|$4,781,846
|$6,718,494
|$0
|302.
|Justin Patton
|$2,247,480
|$2,667,600
|$3,117,240
|$4,781,846
|$6,718,494
|$0
|304.
|Monta Ellis
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$2,245,400
|$0
|305.
|Cameron Payne
|$2,203,440
|$3,263,294
|$4,539,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|306.
|Denzel Valentine
|$2,186,400
|$2,280,600
|$3,377,568
|$4,698,197
|$0
|$0
|307.
|Rashad Vaughn
|$2,172,396
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|308.
|Kyle Anderson
|$2,151,704
|$3,227,556
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|309.
|DJ Wilson
|$2,135,040
|$2,534,280
|$2,961,120
|$4,548,280
|$6,422,172
|$0
|310.
|Jeff Green
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Derrick Rose
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|JaVale McGee
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Luc Mbah a Moute
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Damien Wilkins
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Aaron Brooks
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Michael Beasley
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|310.
|Marreese Speights
|$2,116,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|318.
|Omri Casspi
|$2,106,470
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|319.
|Mario Chalmers
|$2,106,407
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|320.
|Darius Miller
|$2,100,000
|$2,205,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|321.
|Kelly Oubre
|$2,093,040
|$3,208,630
|$4,485,665
|$0
|$0
|$0
|322.
|Juan Hernangomez
|$2,076,840
|$2,166,360
|$3,321,029
|$4,642,799
|$0
|$0
|323.
|TJ Leaf
|$2,028,360
|$2,407,560
|$2,813,280
|$4,326,825
|$6,139,764
|$0
|324.
|Spencer Hawes
|$2,007,058
|$2,007,058
|$2,007,058
|$0
|$0
|$0
|325.
|Tim Frazier
|$2,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|326.
|Terry Rozier
|$1,988,520
|$3,050,389
|$4,285,797
|$0
|$0
|$0
|327.
|Luke Babbitt
|$1,974,159
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|328.
|John Collins
|$1,936,920
|$2,299,080
|$2,686,560
|$4,137,302
|$5,899,793
|$0
|329.
|Wade Baldwin
|$1,874,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|330.
|Harry Giles
|$1,859,400
|$2,207,040
|$2,578,800
|$3,976,510
|$5,698,338
|$0
|331.
|Sam Dekker
|$1,794,600
|$2,760,094
|$3,916,574
|$0
|$0
|$0
|332.
|Terrance Ferguson
|$1,785,000
|$2,118,840
|$2,475,840
|$3,944,013
|$5,683,323
|$0
|333.
|Henry Ellenson
|$1,780,800
|$1,857,480
|$2,856,804
|$4,053,805
|$0
|$0
|334.
|Eric Moreland
|$1,740,000
|$1,833,000
|$1,915,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|335.
|Jerian Grant
|$1,713,840
|$2,639,313
|$3,763,661
|$0
|$0
|$0
|336.
|Jarrett Allen
|$1,713,720
|$2,034,120
|$2,376,840
|$3,909,902
|$5,661,538
|$0
|337.
|Quincy Acy
|$1,709,538
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|337.
|Tyler Zeller
|$1,709,538
|$1,933,941
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|337.
|Jordan Crawford
|$1,709,538
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|337.
|Mike Scott
|$1,709,538
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|341.
|Malik Beasley
|$1,700,640
|$1,773,840
|$2,731,713
|$3,895,423
|$0
|$0
|342.
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|$1,674,078
|$3,211,464
|$3,594,369
|$0
|$0
|$0
|343.
|Delon Wright
|$1,645,200
|$2,536,898
|$3,635,375
|$0
|$0
|$0
|343.
|Ante Zizic
|$1,645,200
|$1,952,760
|$2,281,800
|$3,872,214
|$5,634,072
|$0
|343.
|OG Anunoby
|$1,645,200
|$1,952,760
|$2,281,800
|$3,872,215
|$5,634,072
|$0
|346.
|Caris LeVert
|$1,632,480
|$1,702,800
|$2,625,717
|$3,762,653
|$0
|$0
|347.
|Mike Dunleavy
|$1,600,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|348.
|Timothe Luwawu
|$1,594,590
|$1,880,268
|$3,288,588
|$3,698,397
|$0
|$0
|349.
|Justin Anderson
|$1,579,440
|$2,516,047
|$3,625,625
|$0
|$0
|$0
|349.
|Tyler Lydon
|$1,579,440
|$1,874,640
|$2,190,720
|$3,831,569
|$5,601,754
|$0
|351.
|Robert Covington
|$1,577,230
|$16,698,103
|$10,464,092
|$11,301,219
|$12,138,345
|$12,975,471
|351.
|DeAndre Liggins
|$1,577,230
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|351.
|Shabazz Muhammad
|$1,577,230
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|351.
|Ian Clark
|$1,577,230
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|355.
|DeAndre Bembry
|$1,567,200
|$1,634,640
|$2,603,981
|$3,752,337
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|$1,524,305
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Julyan Stone
|$1,524,305
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Joffrey Lauvergne
|$1,524,305
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Shane Larkin
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Joe Harris
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Sean Kilpatrick
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Johnny O'Bryant
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Bobby Brown
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Glenn Robinson III
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Tyler Ennis
|$1,524,305
|$1,656,092
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|356.
|Jerami Grant
|$1,524,305
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|367.
|Bobby Portis
|$1,516,320
|$2,494,346
|$3,611,813
|$0
|$0
|$0
|368.
|Malachi Richardson
|$1,504,560
|$1,569,360
|$2,581,597
|$3,738,152
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Josh Richardson
|$1,471,382
|$9,367,200
|$10,116,576
|$10,865,952
|$11,615,328
|$0
|369.
|Norman Powell
|$1,471,382
|$9,367,200
|$10,116,576
|$10,865,952
|$11,615,328
|$0
|369.
|Tyus Jones
|$1,471,382
|$2,444,052
|$3,573,204
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Jarell Martin
|$1,471,382
|$2,416,221
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Larry Nance Jr
|$1,471,382
|$2,272,390
|$3,369,955
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Troy Williams
|$1,471,382
|$1,600,520
|$1,734,954
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Salah Mejri
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Nikola Jokic
|$1,471,382
|$1,600,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Kevon Looney
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Montrezl Harrell
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Willie Reed
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Tony Allen
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Josh Huestis
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Richaun Holmes
|$1,471,382
|$1,600,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|TJ McConnell
|$1,471,382
|$1,600,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Pat Connaughton
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Raul Neto
|$1,471,382
|$1,839,228
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|369.
|Chris McCullough
|$1,471,382
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|387.
|Furkan Korkmaz
|$1,465,920
|$1,740,000
|$2,033,160
|$3,665,787
|$5,410,702
|$0
|387.
|Caleb Swanigan
|$1,465,920
|$1,740,000
|$2,033,160
|$3,665,787
|$5,410,702
|$0
|389.
|Willy Hernangomez
|$1,435,750
|$1,496,500
|$1,557,250
|$0
|$0
|$0
|390.
|Kyle Kuzma
|$1,423,560
|$1,689,840
|$1,974,600
|$3,562,178
|$5,282,711
|$0
|391.
|Tony Bradley
|$1,414,920
|$1,679,520
|$1,962,360
|$3,542,060
|$5,277,669
|$0
|392.
|Derrick White
|$1,404,600
|$1,667,160
|$1,948,080
|$3,516,284
|$5,274,427
|$0
|393.
|Josh Hart
|$1,394,520
|$1,655,160
|$1,934,160
|$3,491,159
|$5,236,738
|$0
|394.
|Brice Johnson
|$1,331,160
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Isaiah Taylor
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Damian Jones
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$2,305,057
|$3,457,585
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Chinanu Onuaku
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Deyonta Davis
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Wayne Selden
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Rodney McGruder
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Malcolm Brogdon
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Tyler Ulis
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$1,676,735
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Jake Layman
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Skal Labissiere
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$2,338,846
|$3,484,881
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Dejounte Murray
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$2,321,735
|$3,482,603
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Pascal Siakam
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$2,351,838
|$3,487,776
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Diamond Stone
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Isaiah Whitehead
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$1,676,735
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Treveon Graham
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|David Nwaba
|$1,312,611
|$1,744,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Paul Zipser
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$1,676,735
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Yogi Ferrell
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Patrick McCaw
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Ivica Zubac
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Andrew Harrison
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|AJ Hammons
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Okaro White
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Marcus Georges-Hunt
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Cheick Diallo
|$1,312,611
|$1,544,951
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Chasson Randle
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Davis Bertans
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Bryn Forbes
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Fred VanVleet
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|395.
|Sheldon Mac
|$1,312,611
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|426.
|Semi Ojeleye
|$1,291,892
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|427.
|Livio Jean-Charles
|$1,242,240
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|428.
|Frank Mason
|$1,184,385
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|429.
|Abdel Nader
|$1,167,333
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|430.
|Damyean Dotson
|$1,100,000
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|431.
|Wesley Iwundu
|$1,050,000
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|432.
|Justin Hamilton
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|432.
|CJ Watson
|$1,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|432.
|Gerald Henderson
|$1,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|432.
|Festus Ezeli
|$1,000,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|436.
|Ivan Rabb
|$950,000
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|436.
|Rade Zagorac
|$950,000
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|436.
|Ike Anigbogu
|$950,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Tyler Dorsey
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Daniel Theis
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Jordan Bell
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Zhou Qi
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Jawun Evans
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Sindarius Thornwell
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Dillon Brooks
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Frank Jackson
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Dakari Johnson
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Davon Reed
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$1,752,950
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Brandon Paul
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Royce O'Neale
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$1,618,520
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Maxi Kleber
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Thomas Bryant
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Khem Birch
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|$815,615
|$1,378,242
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|439.
|Devin Robinson
|$815,615
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|456.
|Jeff Withey
|$593,780
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|457.
|Michael Gbinije
|$500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|457.
|Leandro Barbosa
|$500,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|459.
|Kay Felder
|$474,616
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|460.
|Joel Bolomboy
|$452,625
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|461.
|Nicolas Brussino
|$393,041
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|462.
|Derrick Jones
|$385,625
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|463.
|Cameron Oliver
|$300,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|464.
|Alex Caruso
|$282,360
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|465.
|Gary Payton II
|$215,898
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|465.
|Eric Griffin
|$215,898
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|465.
|Nate Wolters
|$215,898
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|468.
|Demetrius Jackson
|$167,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|$92,857
|469.
|Antonius Cleveland
|$158,325
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|470.
|Carrick Felix
|$140,901
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|471.
|Quinn Cook
|$100,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|471.
|Georges Niang
|$100,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|471.
|KJ McDaniels
|$100,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Tyler Cavanaugh
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Gian Clavell
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Derrick Walton
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Luke Kornet
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Adreian Payne
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|James Michael McAdoo
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|474.
|Alec Peters
|$75,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|481.
|Jeremy Evans
|$50,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|481.
|Milton Doyle
|$50,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|481.
|VJ Beachem
|$50,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|481.
|Bronson Koenig
|$50,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|481.
|Daniel Ochefu
|$50,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0