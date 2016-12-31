Atlanta Hawks Rumors

Anthony hit Sefolosha in the face while the two were entangled near the basket during Wednesday night’s 102-98 Knicks overtime loss in Atlanta. After the blow, the two players came face to face and had to be separated by teammates and officials. Anthony was whistled for a flagrant foul 2, which resulted in an automatic ejection. “I don’t think it was anything Sefolosha was doing as far as being overly physical or anything like that. It was just a battle; we were both trying to go for it. Got tangled up,” Anthony told reporters Thursday. “He did his European and flopped a little bit.”
2 days ago via ESPN

Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the second quarter of the New York Knicks’ 102-98 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night after hitting Thabo Sefolosha in the head while the two were entangled in the paint. Anthony was whistled for a flagrant foul 2, which resulted in an automatic ejection. “He punched me,” Sefolosha said after the game. “That was a fist right in my face.”
3 days ago via ESPN

4 days ago via New York Daily News

