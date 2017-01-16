Atlanta Hawks Rumors
A. Sherrod Blakely: Isaiah Thomas response to #Hawks Dennis Schroeder saying IT talked bad about his mom. “I don’t talk about nobody’s mom, I don’t cuss at anybody’s mom and I don’t talk about people’s family. So whatever he said, that’s a 100 percent lie and he knows that. I always say, keep it hoop. I talk about basketball and I’m gonna trash talk and I’m gonna compete. I’m doing whatever I can to make my win a game, but I don’t bring parents in. I don’t bring family.”
Scott Souza: #Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas: I am not going to talk about Dennis Schroeder anymore because he’s not on same level as me.
Michael Scotto: Hawks are considering Gary Neal for a 10-day deal, per @Marc Stein. Sources told Basketball Insiders Mo Williams would be the odd man out
The Hawks wanted Osman, a 21-year-old 6-9 wing who is growing into one of the best prospects in Europe. He plays for Anadolu Efes, located in Istanbul, which is 12-2 in the highly-regarded Turkish league. He is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting .563 from the field, .413 from 3-point range.