Atlanta Hawks Rumors
I’ve been polling team executives on Embiid’s candidacy for the last week, and the response of one Embiid supporter stood out. He lobbied for Embiid over Millsap largely because Embiid would be more fun. Millsap’s game is all subtle positioning, canny passing, and laborious drives to the rim. There is no room for subtlety in the All-Star Game, this person reasoned. And then he concluded: “I realize that’s not really fair to Paul Millsap.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: Al Horford, in 9 seasons with the #Hawks, said he’s never attended a #falcons game. Said he’s cheering for the patriots in SB LI.
The Hawks are in the final stages of an agreement to operate a D-League franchise much earlier than originally expected, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hawks will replace the Magic in operating the Erie (Pa.) BayHawks beginning with the 2017-18 season. The deal would not interfere with the timeline for the Hawks’ planned franchise in College Park that will begin operating for the 2019-20 season.The deal in pending final approval. The Hawks will operate the BayHawks for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.