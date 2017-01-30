Atlanta Hawks Rumors

The Hawks announced that their NBA Development League team will play in Erie, Pennsylvania for two seasons before it is permanently relocated to College Park, Georgia. The Haws will partner with the Erie BayHawks current management team, led by Owen McCormick and Matt Bresee, for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as the 24th D-League franchise. The team will move to College Park for the 2019-20 season in a new arena.
Members of current Hawks management have a previous relationship with the BayHawks. Wilcox helped create and run the BayHawks while he worked for the Cavaliers. The BayHawks were a multi-affiliated franchise at their start. John Treloar, the Hawks current director of player personnel, served as the coach of the BayHawks for the first two seasons. Wilcox helped run the BayHawks for a third season before the Cavaliers bought the D-League franchise in Canton. Wilcox served as that franchise’s first general manager until he joined the Hawks as assistant general manager in 2012.
