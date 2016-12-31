Anthony hit Sefolosha in the face while the two were entangled near the basket during Wednesday night’s 102-98 Knicks overtime loss in Atlanta. After the blow, the two players came face to face and had to be separated by teammates and officials. Anthony was whistled for a flagrant foul 2, which resulted in an automatic ejection. “I don’t think it was anything Sefolosha was doing as far as being overly physical or anything like that. It was just a battle; we were both trying to go for it. Got tangled up,” Anthony told reporters Thursday. “He did his European and flopped a little bit.”
Atlanta Hawks Rumors
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have assigned rookie Taurean Prince to the D-League. He will go to the Long Island Nets under flexible assignment.
But one player who apparently wasn’t so keen on playing center in New York was Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, who Wednesday strongly denied an offseason report that the Knicks were among the teams he considered as a free-agent destination. “I never said that. I love New York, the Knicks are a great team. But that was something that was a lie,” said Howard, who drew interest from the Celtics and Blazers, among other teams, in free agency. “That was a rumor that was being put out there. Like I said, I have no issues with New York or the fans or the people there, but it’s just something I’ve never said.”
Ian Begley: Jeff Hornacek says he expects Courtney Lee to play tomorrow vs. Atlanta. Lee missed practice today due to a wrist injury.