Atlanta Hawks Rumors

2 days ago via Detroit Free Press

With the NBA trade deadline just about a month away, one Phoenix Suns player is garnering a lot of interest from contending teams. Let’s call the market for soon to be free agent PJ Tucker robust. According to my NBA sources, the Clippers, Bulls, Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Hawks all have interest in acquiring the lock-down physical defender who is in the last year of his contract at just $5.3 million.
3 days ago via Arizona's Sports Page

Albert Nahmad: Hawks trade of Mo Williams and $650K in cash to the Nuggets in exchange for the draft rights to Cenk Akyol is now official. Hawks, w/ Mo Williams trade, save $434K, get $2.2M trade exception, and free up roster spot (which they’ll use to sign Gary Neal to 10-day). Nuggets moved to $7.7M below salary floor by taking on Williams’ $2.2M salary; they’ll owe $1.1M. Total savings: $1.1M + $650K cash = $1.8M.
3 days ago via AlbertRandom1

