Atlanta Hawks Rumors

“Kids made jokes,” Awa says. “You learn the language. You learn to protect yourself. It got better but not that much. You learn to live with it.” Dennis remembers being ostracized as well. “I had a white friend, Fabian; we were really close,” he says. “We still talk. Went to school 18 years together. But other people would say, ‘Look at him. He’s black. He’s got dirt all over his body.’ Stuff like that. When I started to get into basketball, then people didn’t say anything. I still knew they didn’t like black people, that they thought I’m different than they are. So I just accepted it and went from there.”