Atlanta Hawks Rumors

Malcolm Delaney: Just got a social security check from when I played in Germany 🏆🏆🏆🏆 that’s lit lol 3 yrs later and Germany still showing luv 😂😂
“The front office in New York my second year wasn’t the front office that drafted me,” Hardaway Jr. said. “They basically traded or got rid of almost everybody from that team. I’m happy to be part of the Hawks now.” But for how much longer? Hardaway Jr. expressed a desire to stay in Atlanta but doesn’t plan to let his contract situation become a distraction. “My agent takes care of that,” he said. “Honestly, Atlanta has built me into a better basketball player, and I’m a lot more mature.”
Despite his production, Atlanta declined to extend Hardaway Jr.’s rookie contract, making the 6-foot-6 shooting guard a restricted free agent after the season. The Hawks can match offers from other teams, trade him or let him go. “Everybody wants a big payday, but you have to earn it,” Hardaway Jr. said Wednesday. “You have to show you’re worthy of it.”
With the NBA trade deadline just about a month away, one Phoenix Suns player is garnering a lot of interest from contending teams. Let’s call the market for soon to be free agent PJ Tucker robust. According to my NBA sources, the Clippers, Bulls, Cavaliers, Timberwolves and Hawks all have interest in acquiring the lock-down physical defender who is in the last year of his contract at just $5.3 million.
“That plays a role in it,” Budenholzer said of his familiarity with Neal. “I have a great comfort level and confidence in Gary. His ability to shoot and make shots and be a weapon coming off the bench in big games. He is a competitive guy, a smart guy.” Budenholzer said he sees Neal as a combo guard but the team need is for a third point guard.
Albert Nahmad: Hawks trade of Mo Williams and $650K in cash to the Nuggets in exchange for the draft rights to Cenk Akyol is now official. Hawks, w/ Mo Williams trade, save $434K, get $2.2M trade exception, and free up roster spot (which they’ll use to sign Gary Neal to 10-day). Nuggets moved to $7.7M below salary floor by taking on Williams’ $2.2M salary; they’ll owe $1.1M. Total savings: $1.1M + $650K cash = $1.8M.