Atlanta Hawks Rumors

The manager: his father, Axel. The letter: a reminder of a conversation they had just a week earlier about what a career in basketball could do for Dennis and the entire family. Dennis, then 16, discovered the one-page letter in the belly drawer of his father’s desk one day after Axel was found dead, sitting back on his couch after eating lunch, of heart failure. “Everything,” says Schroder, idly juggling a gold-plated iPhone in his spidery hands as he stares blankly across the Hawks’ practice floor, “changed after that.”
After Axel’s death and the discovery of the letter, though, Dennis became obsessed with making his father’s belief a reality. “To take him from the park at 10 years old and see him now in the NBA, it’s like an Oscar-winning picture,” says Liviu Calin, the Romanian-born German coach who first saw Schroder on that outdoor court practicing Hot Sauce’s slip-‘n’-slide move. “It’s like Slumdog Millionaire. This is Dennis. Exactly like that.”
“He’s a very competitive, edgy kid, which works both ways,” Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer says. “But if you’re going to bet, he’s the kind of kid you bet on.
“Kids made jokes,” Awa says. “You learn the language. You learn to protect yourself. It got better but not that much. You learn to live with it.” Dennis remembers being ostracized as well. “I had a white friend, Fabian; we were really close,” he says. “We still talk. Went to school 18 years together. But other people would say, ‘Look at him. He’s black. He’s got dirt all over his body.’ Stuff like that. When I started to get into basketball, then people didn’t say anything. I still knew they didn’t like black people, that they thought I’m different than they are. So I just accepted it and went from there.”