Atlanta Hawks Rumors
Kris Willis: Hawks list Mike Dunleavy (knee) as probable. Thabo Sefolosha (groin) as questionable and Tiago Splitter as out in updated injury report
Expect teams to still probe the Hawks about Millsap, who averaged 19.5 points and shot a season-best 37.7 percent from 3-point range in January. But the more the team wins, the less likely it is Atlanta moves him.
The manager: his father, Axel. The letter: a reminder of a conversation they had just a week earlier about what a career in basketball could do for Dennis and the entire family. Dennis, then 16, discovered the one-page letter in the belly drawer of his father’s desk one day after Axel was found dead, sitting back on his couch after eating lunch, of heart failure. “Everything,” says Schroder, idly juggling a gold-plated iPhone in his spidery hands as he stares blankly across the Hawks’ practice floor, “changed after that.”