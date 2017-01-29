Atlanta Hawks Rumors

Hawks sign Lamar Patterson

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard/forward Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. Patterson was with the Sacramento Kings in training camp this season and most recently played in 28 games for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League, where he averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes. He ranked fourth in the D-League in scoring, 12th in assists and tied for 12th in steals.
The Atlanta Falcons run to Super Bowl LI has energized the city of Atlanta and put the city at the center of the sports world. Before the Falcons head to Houston, the Atlanta Hawks will honor the Falcons in a one-of-a-kind pregame ceremony prior to their 8 p.m. matchup against the Washington Wizards tonight. The Falcons earned their second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history with a 44-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game played at the Georgia Dome this past Sunday. “Our franchise has always believed that sports has the unique ability to rally and unite a city and there is no greater example than the pride our city has exhibited around the Falcons and their amazing run to the Super Bowl,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said.
