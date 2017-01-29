Atlanta Hawks Rumors

Hawks sign Lamar Patterson
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard/forward Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. Patterson was with the Sacramento Kings in training camp this season and most recently played in 28 games for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League, where he averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes. He ranked fourth in the D-League in scoring, 12th in assists and tied for 12th in steals.