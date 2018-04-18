NBA sneakers of the night: Jaylen Brown scores 30 in Crazy Explosive and more

Yesterday in Boston, Jaylen Brown put on a show scoring 30 points in the adidas Crazy Explosive Low as the Celtics defeated the Bucks at TD Garden. His teammates Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum rocked two different colorways of the Kyrie 3.

DeMar DeRozan brought out a popular Kobe 10 Elite Low that honored the Black Mamba’s championship rings and Kyle Lowry wore his usual Crazy Explosive Low. Markieff Morris went all-red with the Air Jordan XI “Win Like 96.” And in Portland, Jrue Holiday wore the Kobe 1 Protro as the Pelicans defeated the Blazers to go 2-0 in the series.

Check out some of yesterday’s hottest kicks from around the league.

Jaylen Brown : adidas Crazy Explosive Low

Jaylen Brown had a career-high 30 points in the adidas Crazy Explosive Low.

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe 10 Elite “5 Rings”

En route to 37 points, Deebo took the Kobe 10 Elite “5 Rings” to the hardwood yesterday in the Six.

Jrue been bullying these dudes. A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on Apr 18, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

Jrue Holiday : Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Undefeated”

The main event in Portland had NBA Twitter tweeting about Jrue Holiday throughout the night. Holiday, who scored a career-high 33 points, did it all in the Kobe 1 Protro “Undefeated.”

Jayson Tatum : Nike Kyrie 3 “Bruce Lee”

The C’s rook has been wearing his teammates signature sneakers throughout the playoffs, and yesterday JT wore the Kyrie 3 “Bruce Lee.”

Kyle Lowry : adidas Crazy Explosive Low

Kyle Lowry, another player who had a playoff-high night, dropped 12 dimes in the Crazy Explosive Low.

Markieff Morris : Air Jordan XI “Win Like 96”

Markieff Morris wore the AJXI “Win Like 96” in Toronto.

Terry Rozier : Nike Kyrie 3 “Luck”

Terry Rozier, the player Eric Bledsoe claims he “doesn’t know,” chipped in 23 points in the Kyrie 3 “Luck.”

