NBA sneakers of the night: PJ Tucker wears Cactus Jack IVs and more

Wednesday night’s three-game slate featured some good wins for the teams (Cleveland and Utah) itching to get much-needed wins. Houston extended its lead to 2-0 against the Wolves and PJ Tucker paid homage to H-Town’s own Travis Scott by wearing the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IVs. Eric Gordon kept it simple with the Crazy Explosive 17.

LeBron James went off for 46 points in a new LeBron 15 colorway and JR Smith, who was inserted back into the starting lineup, rocked the Soldier XII. In Oklahoma City, Paul George wore his PG2 and Russell Westbrook wore a white with orange Why Not Zer0.1.

PJ Tucker : Air Jordan IV “Cactus Jack”

Last week, rapper Travis Scott unveiled the AJIV “Cactus Jack,” his latest sneaker with Jordan Brand. And of course, PJ Tucker showed out with Scott, who was in attendance last night, by wearing the rapper’s kicks. The sneaker’s baby blue, black and red color scheme is a nod to the Houston Oilers’ uniforms from the ’90s.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15

The King took matters into his own hands last night, dropping 46 points and 12 rebounds to even the series at 1-1. James also debuted this new LeBron 15 colorway, too.

Eric Gordon : adidas Crazy Explosive 17

Eric Gordon went all-white with the Crazy Explosive 17.

Paul George : Nike PG2

Almost every game, Paul George is wearing different colors of his second signature shoe to complement the Thunder’s uniforms. George wore this white PG2 with orange, royal blue and a speckled sole last night against Utah.

Name this Soldier 12 colorway.

JR Smith : Nike LeBron Soldier XII

JR Smith is one of the many players on the Cavs that hoops in LeBron’s shoes — whether it’s from the signature collection or his Soldier line. Yesterday, Swish wore the Soldier XII at the Q.

Russell Westbrook : Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

The Brodie went with his usual Why Not Zer0.1 sig in white and orange.

