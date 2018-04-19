Kristaps Porzingis may miss all of next year recovering from torn ACL

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, who tore his ACL in his left knee before the 2018 All-Star Game, could be out for all of next year.

James Dolan, the owner of the franchise, said it is possible that the big man does not play next season (via New York Post):

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that. But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

As the organization looks to bring a new head coach to the organization, the possibility of not having their best player is becoming increasingly real.

This update is worth serious consideration when making a hire as any candidate would need to be evaluated on a long-term plan rather than immediate success.

If Porzingis does not play next season, or even if he misses significant time, the Knicks would then more likely be a lottery team once again than appear in the Eastern Conference postseason.