Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Hassan Whiteside, Kenny Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
New Orleans’s Breakout Star Was Always There – via fivethirtyeight.com
April 18 09:47 AM
In a series with MVP candidates like Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, or even a scorer like C.J. McCollum, Jrue Holiday wasn’t the most likely player to have t…
Shares
NBA Announces Exciting News That Includes Many Star Players This Summer – via clutchpoints.com
April 18 02:13 PM
This is awesome…
Shares
April 18 10:24 AM
Take an exclusive look inside the film room with Donovan Mitchell and Jazz coach Quin Snyder as the duo breaks down the Rookie of the Year contender’s rapid rise.
Shares
Trail Blazers notebook: Stotts eyes lineup change, lauds Collins’ play – via nbcsports.com
April 18 09:35 PM
Plus notes on Evan Turner’s health, Zach Collins’ play and the Blazers’ inability to get to the free throw line.
Shares
Warriors mourn passing of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich – via mercurynews.com
April 18 10:11 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant expresses his condolences and sympathies to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, whose, wife, Erin died on Wednesday.
Shares
Source: Knicks to interview TNT analyst Smith – via espn.com
April 18 09:26 PM
Kenny Smith, an analyst for TNT, will interview with the Knicks for their head-coaching job on Friday, a source told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The Knicks are looking to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after the season.
Shares
Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, dies Wednesday – via cbssports.com
April 18 08:44 PM
The couple had been married for more than four decades
Shares
Heat ready to ramp up physicality, trash talk whether Embiid plays or not – via miamiherald.com
April 18 05:51 PM
The physical nature of Game 2 – like the snapshot of Heat forward Justise Winslow barking obscenities at Sixers rookie Ben Simmons after drawing a charge – and the way the game ended with Goran Dragic angering Philadelphia with a late layup has Game 3 primed to be a doozy.
Shares
How Cleveland Cavaliers may be able to slow down Victor Oladipo in Game 2 – via cleveland.com
April 18 09:13 AM
Sure, there is plenty of danger in paying too much attention to Oladipo. But this is the time of year the Cavaliers have often focused on harassing the opponent’s best, even bragging about their ability to make foes uncomfortable with their typically effective blitz strategy.
Shares
It’s time for Damian Lillard to prove he belongs where he believes he does – via sports.yahoo.com
April 18 04:44 PM
Damian Lillard has told us for at least four years he deserves consideration among the game’s greatest point guards. Now prove it.
Shares
Marcus Smart ‘devastated’ by mother’s cancer diagnosis, but… – via theathletic.com
April 18 12:12 PM
Marcus Smart received the dreaded news and instantly spun back to his childhood, to the troubled…
Shares
Report: Spurs “giving off signals” they will not trade Kawhi Leonard. Yet. – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 18 12:09 PM
The real test: Will the Spurs offer the $200 million designated veteran extension to Leonard this summer?
Shares
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
April 18 11:15 AM
Even after everything, the Spurs will try their hardest to patch things up with their franchise cornerstone before this summer.
Shares
Playoffs haven’t gone the way Hassan Whiteside expected for himself. But there’s time – via miamiherald.com
April 18 12:22 PM
There have been a few sleepless nights for Hassan Whiteside. And yet, still, he left the Heat’s Game 2 victory Monday night in Philadelphia feeling better about himself after some encouraging words from coach Erik Spoelstra.
Comments