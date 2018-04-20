10 things you may not know about Donovan Mitchell

1. He wore No. 45 in college because of Michael Jordan.

2. His father played minor league baseball in the 90s.

3. He had dreams of becoming a pro baseball player himself.

4. Chris Paul and Paul George advised him to stay in the 2017 draft.

5. The Nuggets traded his draft rights for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles.

6. He scored 37 points in a 2017 Vegas Summer League game. That was the best mark in the competition.

7. Aaron Gordon‘s mascot dunk is his favorite ever at the dunk contest.

8. He finished the 2017-18 regular season with far better PER as a Jazz rookie than Karl Malone, John Stockton and Deron Williams.

9. He holds the record for most threes by a rookie in the NBA.

10. He wants to be a broadcaster in the future.

