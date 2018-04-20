NBA podcasts du jour: Joel Embiid is Sixers' hero

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Locked on NBA – 4.20 – Matt Moore on Embiid’s return and the rest of the NBA playoffs from Locked on NBA
April 20 04:20 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I am joined by Matt Moore, writer for THE ACTION NETWORK and host of the SPREAD THE FLOOR podcast. In block one we talk about the playoff debut of Joel Embiid and the fascinating things happening in the Heat-76es series. In block two we touch on the Pelicans’ dominance, Warriors switch-flipping, and LeBron’s inevitability. Lastly in block three we close it out by touching on the remaining playoff series …
Game 3 recap, Spurs series – via theathletic.com
April 20 04:11 AM
The Warriors went into San Antonio and took a 3-0 stranglehold on this first round series, beating the Spurs easily. Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss the game briefly, then Steph Curry’s knee rehab before we bounce around the NBA to dissect all the series.
April 20 03:02 AM
Keith Pompey dissects Joel Embiid’s performance and the 76ers’ overall effort in Thursday night’s 128-108 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
April 20 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by celebrating the arrival of stars all over the playoffs, and then move to another incredible Sixers/Heat game (5:00) …
Sixers Win, Playoff Embiid, Playoff Dario, Playoff TJ – via rightstorickysanchez.com
April 19 11:46 PM
Joel Embiid went from doubtful, to probable, to starting, to playoff Embiid. It was glorious. The Sixers had to fight to win this one, and we saw a little playoff Dario, playoff TJ, and playoff Justin Anderson as well. We discuss the win, as well as Robert Covington’s play, and the general chippiness of the series.
April 19 05:44 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
LeBron Takes Control + Other First-Round Storylines – via NBA.com
April 19 05:25 PM
NBA playoffs are here and there are plenty of topics to discuss! We talk Cavs-Pacers, LeBron and more with NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner. Then we play some trivia and analyze the action from other first-round series with Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann.
April 19 04:35 PM
Chase was joined by J.P. Finaly and Peter Hailey of the Redskins Talk podcast, two D.C. sports fans who are wondering which local team can break through and win in the playoffs. This is a special episode about the Wizards, Redskins, Nats and Caps and how none can seem to snap out of their playoff woes.
Assessing the playoffs through two games – via espn.com
April 19 04:29 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Andrew Han and Kevin Arnovitz discuss the Rockets-Wolves series (3:00), the Cavs (12:00), whata��s going on with the Wizards (26:55), the Blazers (36:30), the Jazz (43:20) and Sixers-Heat (53:50).
Jazz Strike Down Thunder, LeBron Carries Cavs, and Rockets Back on Course – via theringer.com
April 19 12:41 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Kevin O’Connor, Jason Concepcion, and Paolo Uggetti to react to the night’s triple-header action and assess the state of the playoffs thus far.
Comments