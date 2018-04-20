Trending stories: How the Sixers got good

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
April 19 09:05 AM
Two years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers won 10 games. Now they’re a 52-win 3-seed, with two possible future MVPs, each under the age of 24. This is the inside story of the talk therapy that helped make it all happen.
Kevin Durant: The World’s 100 Most Influential People – via time.com
April 19 10:23 AM
Boundless talent
Sixers center Joel Embiid does talking on and off court in Sixers’ victory in his Game 3 return – via sun-sentinel.com
April 19 11:55 PM
Sixers center Joel Embiid trash talks the Miami Heat after 128-108 victory in Game 3.
Thompson: Stephen Curry’s injury on pace to take full six… – via theathletic.com
April 19 09:25 PM
Stephen Curry may need the full six weeks for his sprained MCL to heal, which could knock him out for a portion of the second round.
Joel Embiid’s loud, dominant return is just what 76ers, NBA playoffs needed – via sportingnews.com
April 20 12:35 AM
76ers star Joel Embiid finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in a 128-108 win over the Heat, reminding everyone how good he can be.
Whiteside: ‘Coach wants me to just be in a corner and set picks’ – via sun-sentinel.com
April 19 11:27 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside vents after NBA playoff loss to Philadelphia 76ers.
Sixers’ Embiid ‘not here to to make friends’ with Heat. He’s here to be a nightmare – via miamiherald.com
April 20 01:00 AM
After posting 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 3 while wearing a protective mask that wasn’t easy to see out of, Joel Embiid said he’s ready to be a nightmare for the Heat.
One ex-Knick believes Jackson a perfect fit for New York – via nypost.com
April 19 11:43 PM
David Lee will leave for the French Open in 10 days. He hopes before heading to Paris with fiancée Caroline Wozniacki that Mark Jackson is named the Knicks head coach. The ex-Knicks/ex-Warriors pow…
Shaun Livingston: ‘We played for each other; that’s where… – via theathletic.com
April 19 11:03 AM
This playoff diary begins by passing deep condolences to Gregg Popovich and discussing the Warriors’ mood going into Games 1 and 2.
Report: Dolan won’t rule out Porzingis missing season – via newsday.com
April 19 10:14 AM
The Knicks haven’t issued a timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from a torn ACL, but their owner didn’t rule out the franchise player missing all of next season.Porzingis is two months removed fr
Rumor: Lakers, Kawhi Leonard share mutual interest – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 19 02:04 PM
#FutureLaker?
April 19 11:59 AM
Joel Embiid has missed 10 games since suffering a fractured orbital bone on March 28 against the New York Knicks.
76ers serve up game day surprise on Embiid’s status – via miamiherald.com
April 19 05:08 PM
Philadelphia expects to have Joel Embiid for Game 3 of its playoff series after saying the day before that he was doubtful to play
Jabari Parker needs more time, and he’s running out of it in Milwaukee – via sports.yahoo.com
April 19 05:03 PM
Jabari Parker is at a crossroads. Jabari Parker is always at a crossroads.
Lowe: The chessmaster play NBA playoff teams love to run – via espn.com
April 19 09:13 AM
Little things matter in the postseason, and one sweet set has rippled across three playoff series — with perhaps even more to come.
