Drew Ruiz on the NBA's biggest sneakerheads, upcoming shoe releases, LeBron Watch and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Drew Ruiz discuss sneaker culture, upcoming shoe releases, the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA and more. Time-stamps are below.

3:30: Who are the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA?

6:10: The evolution of sneaker culture and NBA players getting excited about their kicks.

9:10: Will we see the gap between Nike and other companies like adidas and Under Armour shrink, and what do those competing brands need to do to dethrone Nike?

11:15: We recently learned that Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting his own signature shoe with Nike in the fall of 2019. This was inevitable, but how do we think a Giannis signature shoe will sell?

13:00: Talks between Kawhi Leonard and Jordan Brand recently stalled. Do we think he’ll become a shoe free agent or will that get resolved?

17:00: We share our thoughts on Chris Paul’s new shoe, the CP3.XI?

18:20: Drew shares his favorite colorway that LeBron James has donned during LeBron Watch thus far.

21:00: Our thoughts on DeMar DeRozan sort of becoming the face of the Kobe Bryant line.

22:20: Can Big Baller Brand ever land a big-name player? Alex recently talked to Jordan Crawford, who is in talks with the brand about an endorsement deal, and shares why Crawford strongly supports BBB.

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.