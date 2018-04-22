NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

USA Today Sports

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg

One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $18,517,328
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg

The decently athletic big man flashed a three-point shot this season while providing apt rim protection on the defensive end. 
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,900,000
Career Earnings: $11,159,762
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,477,600
Career Earnings: $57,035,748
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032

