NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg
|
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
|
2. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
|
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
|
4. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg
|
One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
|
5. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg
|
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
|
6. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
|
7. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
|
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
|
8. Kyle O’Quinn
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
|
9. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
|
10. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
The decently athletic big man flashed a three-point shot this season while providing apt rim protection on the defensive end.
|
11. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
|
12. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon.
|
13. Brandan Wright
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
