NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

1. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential.
4. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg
Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
6. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
18.0 ppg, 4.0 apg
Plagued by different injuries over the past two seasons, will Jeremy Lin opt out of the final year of his deal and test the open market this summer anyway?
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
9. Cory Joseph
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
7.9 ppg, 3.2 apg
A tough-nosed competitor who is one of the league’s most underrated backup point guards.
10. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg
A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
11. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
12. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
