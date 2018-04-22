NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

USA Today Sports

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg

Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
18.0 ppg, 4.0 apg

Plagued by different injuries over the past two seasons, will Jeremy Lin opt out of the final year of his deal and test the open market this summer anyway?
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $51,981,991
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
7.9 ppg, 3.2 apg

A tough-nosed competitor who is one of the league’s most underrated backup point guards. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $7,630,000
Career Earnings: $26,922,660
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg

A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $160,843,436
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $16,325,425
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678

