NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

1. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg
A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg
A floor-spacing big man with quick feet on defense, Nikola Mirotic finally began to realize his potential in his fourth season.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who is enjoying a resurgent season.
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
10. Montrezl Harrell
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
11. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
12. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
13. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience.
14. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season.
15. Nemanja Bjelica
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
