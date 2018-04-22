NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg
|
Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market.
|
2. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL.
|
3. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg
|
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
|
5. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
|
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
|
6. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments.
|
7. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
|
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.1 ppg,4.0 apg
|
A streaky scorer and underrated defender, Austin Rivers had the best season of his career in 2017-18.
|
10. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
|
11. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
|
12. Marco Belinelli
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
|
13. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively.
|
14. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going.
|
15. Jamal Crawford
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
|
16. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
|
17. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A
|
Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
